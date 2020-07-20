Fromer MU wideout commits to Illinois
Former Missouri wide receiver and sprinter Khamari Thompson announced his commitment to transfer to Illinois on Monday via Twitter.
Thompson played in three games as a freshman at Missouri but redshirted last season because of a torn meniscus.
Thompson was also a sprinter on the track team with a personal best of 22.82 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
MU football’s Nick Bolton on Butkus Award watchlist
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton earned another preseason honor Monday when he was placed on the watchlist for the Dick Butkus Award given each year to the nation’s top linebacker.
Bolton is on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference first team and Walter Camp All-American second team after leading the SEC last season with 107 tackles.
Area golfers to compete in Missouri Stroke Play Championships
The Missouri Stroke Play Championships begin Wednesday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Saint Louis. Tee times start at 7:30 a.m.
Scott Gooch, Hudson Dubinski, Ross Steelman, Lake Leroux, Jack Parker, Brett Allen and Ron Eilers are all entrants from Columbia.
Steelman, a Rock Bridge graduate, and Parker, a Tolton graduate, are both on the Missouri golf team.
Heart of America Conference to move forward with fall sports
Heart of America Conference commissioner Lori Thomos announced Monday that fall sports for the conference will continue as scheduled.
The first day of practice for teams, including Central Methodist’s fall sports, will be Aug. 15. All fall sports except football can open play Sept. 5, while football can open Sept. 12.
Missouri volleyball wins academic award for seventh straight time
Missouri volleyball won the 2019-20 United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award on Monday.
It was the seventh straight time the Tigers won the award after a program-record spring GPA of 3.74 in 2020. Missouri has excelled academically over the last half decade with a 1,000 Academic Progress rate for four straight seasons dating back to 2014-15.
St. Louis MLS team to unveil crest, colors and name Aug. 13
St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team will announce the club’s name, colors and crest Aug. 13 in a virtual event for fans, according to a release Monday.
The team will begin play in 2023.