Missouri defensive back Khalil Oliver was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday.

The trophy is given to the player who combines community service, academic achievement and athletic achievement the best.

Missouri baseball earns Team Academic Excellence Award

Missouri baseball was named a winner of the 2018-19 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award on Tuesday.

The award is given out to high school and college baseball programs that had a 3.0 GPA or higher for the entire school year.

The team had a cumulative 3.04 GPA, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics.

Only 50 total Division I programs received the award. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.