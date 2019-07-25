Missouri defensive back Khalil Oliver was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday.
The trophy is given to the player who combines community service, academic achievement and athletic achievement the best.
Missouri baseball earns Team Academic Excellence Award
Missouri baseball was named a winner of the 2018-19 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award on Tuesday.
The award is given out to high school and college baseball programs that had a 3.0 GPA or higher for the entire school year.
The team had a cumulative 3.04 GPA, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics.
Only 50 total Division I programs received the award.