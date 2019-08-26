Missouri will indeed get its fourth date with "SEC Nation" — and it may come before it finds out its postseason fate.
"SEC Nation," a weekly traveling pregame show hosted by the SEC Network, will air live from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 7 from the West Lawn of Hearnes Center, MU announced in a release on Monday.
The program will precede Missouri's home opener, an 11 a.m. bout with West Virginia. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.
Hosted by Laura Rutledge, "SEC Nation" features commentary and analysis about Southeastern Conference storylines from Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum. Last year, the show was held on the Francis Quadrangle.
In addition to "SEC Nation," Missouri will also host "The Paul Finebaum Show" from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. It will also air on SEC Network.
MU Cross-Country picked to finish in the middle of crowded SEC, Midwestern region pack
Missouri got a mixed bag of news when the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches Poll and the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association Regional Rankings were released on Monday afternoon.
In the SEC poll, the women's team was picked to finish fifth in the conference, while the men were picked to finish sixth. The women finished fifth in the SEC Championship last season.
In the USTFCCCA poll, the women were picked to finish eighth and the men were picked to finish 10th.
Head cross-country coach Marc Burns said he feels the rankings were fair, but anticipates his teams will out-do them.
“I’m optimistic (and) I think we’re better than that, but I would rather be under ranked than over ranked," he said. "Being ranked eighth (women’s) and 10th (men’s) in the region poll is not where we want to be but we know we have to go out and prove otherwise.”
The MU cross-country team will open the season with a final time trial on Friday before traveling to Nashville, TN, for the first meet of the season Sept. 14.