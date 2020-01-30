The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that it generated approximately $651 million in revenue during the 2018-19 fiscal year, a distributive payout of just over $44.6 million for each school, per a release from the league.
A total of $624.2 million was distributed from the conference office, with another $26.8 million retained by schools that participated in college football bowl games to account for the total. The amount is an increase from the mark of $627.1 million that the SEC generated in 2017-18.
The revenue stream comes from several sources that the SEC is involved with, such as postseason tournaments — including those hosted by the conference and by the NCAA — and television agreements.
"The revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference enables our 14 member universities to provide unparalleled support to their student-athletes through superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "It is this sustained conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience that makes this conference sound and its impact so meaningful."
Despite this, figures acquired by the Missourian showed that the Missouri athletic department operated at a deficit for the third consecutive year. This year's deficit was reported at $1.79 million, slightly lower than 2017-18's mark of $1.81 million.
Colon-Castillo invited to NFL Combine
Former Missouri football offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo has been invited to next month's NFL Combine, per a post from his agent's Instagram account.
The redshirt junior was one of three Tigers underclassmen to declare for this year's NFL Draft along with defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.
Colon-Castillo started 38 straight games at center for the Tigers to close out his career, starting on an offensive line that blocked for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Kelly Bryant. The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound Webb City product earned a SEC All-Freshman team nod in 2017.
The NFL Combine will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will be broadcast on NFL Network.
Son of football assistant commits to Missouri
Three-star wide receiver recruit Chance Luper, son of new Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper, verbally committed to the Tigers with a post on his Twitter account Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound recruit from the class of 2020 was originally committed to Boise State, but he reopened his recruitment once his father left Texas Christian University and agreed to become an assistant under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's staff in Columbia.
Luper chose the Tigers over offers from Virginia, Louisville, Boston College and others. He's the 14th overall commitment for the 2020 class and joins Javian Hester and Jay Maclin as the Tigers' commits at receiver.
Three-star Tennessee tight end commits to Tigers
Gavin McKay, a 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound tight end from Tennessee, verbally committed to Missouri with a post on his Twitter account Wednesday.
The three-star recruit from Memphis University School in Memphis is first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's second commitment in the Tigers' recruiting class of 2021, along with three-star St. Louis defensive tackle Mehki Wingo.
McKay chose Missouri over other offers from Indiana, Kansas, Memphis and other schools.
Missouri tennis competes in trio of matches this weekend
Missouri tennis continues its start to the 2020 spring season at home Friday afternoon before traveling to its first away match of the year on Sunday.
The Tigers will host two in-state opponents, Missouri State and St. Louis, in a doubleheader Friday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia. Missouri will go up against the Bears at 1 p.m. followed by a match against the Billikens at 5 p.m.
After a break from action Saturday, the Tigers have a match at noon Sunday at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
Missouri will be looking to continue an unbeaten start to the spring season. The Tigers swept Western Illinois in two separate matches on Jan. 25 to kick off the year, with Vivien Abraham, Elys Ventura, Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash all picking up singles victories in the process.