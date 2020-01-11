New head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has added another assistant with Southeastern Conference experience to his staff. Missouri announced Friday that Marcus Johnson, who most recently coached the offensive line at Mississippi State on Joe Moorhead's staff, will join Drinkwitz in Columbia.
Johnson spent the last two seasons in Starkville, and the previous seven seasons at Duke. He coached the offensive line at both stops, but his specific responsibilities at Missouri haven't yet been released.
He played his college football at Ole Miss (2001-04) and was a second team all-SEC offensive lineman there, and went on to appear in 53 NFL games (18 starts) with Minnesota and Tampa Bay. Johnson also played professionally with the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League.
Last season at Mississippi State, Johnson's line helped the Bulldogs' rushing game rank third in the SEC and 21st nationally.
Bruins' Norris, Kewpies' Brown make All-State
Jevean Brown, a senior defensive back at Hickman, and Will Norris, a senior linebacker at Rock Bridge, are among the Columbia and Boone County players named to the KCPreps Missouri Media All-State Teams, released Saturday.
Brown and Norris both were named to the Class 6 first-team defense. Rock Bridge's Jalen Logan-Redding, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman, was named to the second-team defense in Class 6.
In Class 5, Battle defensive lineman Robert Miller was named to the second-team defense. In Class 3, Boonville's Avian Thomas made the first-team offense at running back, and Southern Boone was represented by running back Tristan John and offensive lineman Tyler Frese on the second-team offense. Mexico's Tristan Dunlap, an offensive lineman, also made the Class 3 second-team offense, and Mexico's Jared Herron, a linebacker, made the second-team defense.
Running back Cooper Crane of Hallsville was named to the second-team offense in Class 2.