Missouri and Kansas are working toward bringing the schools' football rivalry back, Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said on the Missourian's Tiger Kickoff, The Podcast, which will be published on Friday.

"Jim (Sterk) and I have talked about football, it's much more difficult with football just because the schedules are out so much further," Long said. "But I think we'll be successful bringing something together before too long. But it will be out in the mid-20s is the earliest we can make that happen."

This comes after the schools announced on Monday that they are bringing back the basketball rivalry.

Missouri has not played Kansas in football since 2011. Missouri won the last meeting 24-10.

  • Liam Quinn is covering Missouri football. He is a senior from New Jersey studying magazine journalism.

