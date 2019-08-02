Loose was the adjective used most to describe Kelly Bryant on his first day of Missouri football's fall camp.
It was shown best when Bryant appeared in front of reporters with his practice helmet still on, with no signs that he would be removing it during the course of the questions.
"What did you say, you didn't look cute, is that what you said?" a reporter asked.
"Hold on, no, I didn't say that," Bryant said.
Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley attributed Bryant's attitude to now being with the team for a longer period of time and getting comfortable with the offense. That comfortability allows him to be himself during practice, and if that means wearing a helmet to interviews, Dooley's okay with that.
"I like quarterbacks to be whatever helps them play their best, you know what I mean? If a guy needs to be uptight, I like them to be uptight if he's going to play well. There's not really a perfect way, this is how you're supposed to act," he said. "Kelly likes to be loose, and we've got music going and dancing, and so do I."
Bryant's loose demeanor carriedover throughout the team, with other players joining in to dance to the music carrying over the field, as an overall excitement for the start of fall could be felt throughout.
But don't mistake the comfortable and loose attitude for being unfocused. Bryant and the team are intensely focused and ready to face all the expectations surrounding the team this season. It could be seen in the celebrations each side of the ball had, as senior cornerback Richaud Floyd picked off backup quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. in a scrimmage. Black practice jerseys flocked around Floyd as he ran down the sideline, shouts and thumps on the back sounding out from the pack.
Or in the moments when a wide receiver dropped a pass, running off the field and shoving a tackle dummy over with frustration. Missouri knows what this season means for taking the program forward, and they're not ready to back down from the noise around the team.
"The guys are hungry. It would be easy to say we have a chip on our shoulder, but it's more of a boulder," Bryant said.
Maybe head coach Barry Odom feels that boulder most, as he's led the program from a rebuild following the departure of Gary Pinkel to a career best 8-5 record in 2018 and nabbing one of the top available quarterbacks in the country in Bryant. He matched the intensity of the team more than the loose, dancing side, watching scrimmages with a keen eye and celebrating or picking up players after an exciting interception or a fumbled snap.
"We've got to make sure that, through, we throw an interception, and how do you bounce back from that, because all eyes are on that position. How, if you fumble the ball or get beat deep downfield, what is your response? If you let that play affect the next one, then we're not a very mentally tough team," he said. "And I think we are a mentally tough team."
Tre Williams reinstated
Defensive end Tre Williams was reinstated to the team Wednesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance. He had been suspended from the team in December after initially being arrested on a felony assault charge. If charged with a felony, Williams would have been "barred permanently from participation in intercollegiate athletics" as stated in the Missouri student athlete handbook. His return will be important for a group of defensive ends who are still looking for someone to lead them back to "D-Line Zou" status, but Williams wasn't listed on the depth chart at the start of practice on Friday and didn't scrimmage alongside projected starters.
"I've learned, you get all the information, all the facts, and you make an informed decision," Odom said about the reinstatement.
Shawn Robinson's eligibility waiver denied
TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson sits on the roster with the number three, sandwiched between Ronnell Perkins and Jonathan Nance, but he won't be moving onto the depth chart anytime soon.
Odom announced after practice that Robinson's immediate eligibility waiver, that would have allowed him to play for the Tigers this season, was denied by the NCAA. Robinson would have been a sure backup to Bryant as someone with tested experience, but with the denied waiver, sophomore Taylor Powell is listed as the man to receive snaps behind the starter.
Ishmael Burdine out with shoulder injury, Khmari Thompson may return
True freshman defensive back Ishmael Burdine will likely be out for a few months with a shoulder injury, Odom said, while redshirt freshman wide receiver Khmari Thompson may return to the roster before the end of camp. Thompson is currently battling a right knee injury.
