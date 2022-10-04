Receiver Dominic Lovett and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine are both “50-50” for Saturday’s game at Florida, according to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Lovett suffered a “lower-leg injury” during the second quarter of Missouri’s 26-22 loss to Georgia when he took the ball on a reverse and was immediately tackled for a loss of 10. Abrams-Draine’s injury wasn’t specified, but it happened during the third quarter when 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end Darnell Washington tried to hurdle him.
“(Lovett is) day to day,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll see what he looks like today and move forward. … There is concern about (Abrams-Draine). Again, he’s day to day.”
Drinkwitz also said linebacker Chad Bailey, who did not play against Georgia, will wear a green non-contact jersey. Drinkwitz said Bailey is closer to doubtful for Saturday’s game, but that could change as the week goes on.
If Lovett, Abrams-Draine and Bailey are out, Missouri’s chances to beat Florida would decrease significantly.
Lovett is one of two Missouri receivers who has shown he can consistently get open against Power Five competition. Barrett Banister is the other — particularly on third down — but he doesn’t come close to Lovett in terms of speed and explosiveness.
Lovett, a sophomore, leads all SEC players in receiving yards with 460, and there’s a bigger gap between him and No. 2, Kentucky’s Tayvion Robinson with 365, than between Robinson and No. 15, Mississippi State’s Caleb Ducking with 272.
Lovett’s production is almost 3.5 times the next-best Tiger (Banister) in terms of receiving yards. Lovett accounts for nearly 45% of Missouri’s passing game. At one point in the Georgia game, Lovett had 84 yards from scrimmage, while the rest of the Tigers combined had 18.
“It was a tough blow for us offensively because he was playing so well and so fast out there,” Drinkwitz said. “Really was a mismatch in the game, and for him to go down, it’s tough. … You gotta find a way to recreate the offensive game plan.”
To describe Lovett, who will not turn 20 until November, as a “mismatch” against arguably the best defense in the country is a testament to what Missouri thinks of him, the kind of player he is and the kind of player he could become in the near future.
Going into the Georgia game, Abrams-Draine had allowed eight catches on 19 targets and broken up the pass on three of them. He added two more pass breakups against Georgia, proving on a prime-time stage that he’s one of the premier cornerbacks in the SEC.
Bailey, the defensive signal-caller for Blake Baker’s defense, had been having an excellent year as well, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 91.3 in coverage.
Dameon Wilson started in place of Bailey against Georgia, and Devin Nicholson rotated in at linebacker alongside Ty’Ron Hopper. With Abrams-Draine out, Dreyden Norwood would likely start at cornerback opposite Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
In Missouri’s quarters package, of which Norwood was already a part of, either DJ Jackson or Marcus Clarke would likely fill in. Clarke appeared on the depth chart for the first time this week after transferring from Miami early in the season.