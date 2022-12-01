Dominic Lovett cheers after catching a pass (copy)

Dominic Lovett cheers after catching a pass on Nov. 26 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Lovett, along with teammate Ty'Ron Hopper, was named to the PFF All-SEC First Team on Wednesday.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Pro Football Focus College announced its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, honoring seven Missouri football players. 

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper were named to the All-SEC first team along with former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo — who now plays at LSU.

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

