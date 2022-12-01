Pro Football Focus College announced its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, honoring seven Missouri football players.
Wide receiver Dominic Lovett and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper were named to the All-SEC first team along with former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo — who now plays at LSU.
Lovett reeled in the third-most receiving yards in SEC, posting a career-high with 846 yards. The sophomore scored three touchdowns but is reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal.
In his first season with Missouri, Hopper totaled 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. The junior linebacker transferred from Florida after three seasons.
Left tackle Javon Foster and defensive end Isaiah McGuire were named to the All-SEC second team. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Daylan Carnell and kicker Harrison Mevis were named to the third team.
Kris Abrams-Draine wasn't added to any of the three teams. The cornerback was graded four points lower than Rakestraw in 2022.
"(Grading) is a major part of it, but more goes into being named to All-SEC Teams," Max Chadwick of PFF said. "(Abrams-Draine) had an okay year all around."
Abrams-Draine received a defensive grade of 74.4, a run-defensive grade of 82.4, a pass-rush grade of 56.0 and a coverage grade of 71.5.
Award season
Missouri clinched a third bowl berth under coach Eli Drinkwitz on Nov. 25, defeating Arkansas, 29-27. Bowl Season named the victory the Team Performance of the Week.
Missouri's Brady Cook finished third in voting for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for Week 13 on Wednesday. New Mexico State's Diego Pavia won the honor.
The Comeback Player of the Year Award also announced its semifinalist Wednesday. After being named to the Watch List in October, Rakestraw wasn't named a semifinalist.