If there was still any doubt, there is not anymore: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening.

Lovett led Missouri by significant margins with 56 receptions and 846 yards this season — up from 26 and 173, respectively, in 2021. He played almost exclusively from the slot this season, and it resulted in the freshman-to-sophomore year jump that the Tigers hoped he would have.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you