If there was still any doubt, there is not anymore: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening.
Lovett led Missouri by significant margins with 56 receptions and 846 yards this season — up from 26 and 173, respectively, in 2021. He played almost exclusively from the slot this season, and it resulted in the freshman-to-sophomore year jump that the Tigers hoped he would have.
Lovett could technically return to Missouri, but he is not expected to. Two sources close to his close friend and teammate, Luther Burden III — his NIL agent, Demetrious Johnson and his dad, Luther Burden Jr. — said they do not believe he will come back.
Without Lovett, as well as productive receiver Barrett Banister, Missouri will turn to Burden, Mekhi Miller and Mookie Cooper to fill the void. They also have four-star '23 commit Josh Manning on the way, Chance Luper potentially coming back and an opportunity to add talent via the transfer portal this offseason.