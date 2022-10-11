In response to Barrett Banister’s absence Saturday, Mekhi Miller rose to the occasion to make his name known. The true freshman had one reception prior to Missouri’s game at Florida, but even in his toughest setting yet, Miller reeled in two third-down conversion receptions.
“For him not to pout and be ready, and when he came in, he made plays, I was proud of him,” fellow wide receiver Dominic Lovett said. “I told him, ‘Keep your head on and just keep doing what you're doing, head down and smile, smile. Smiling is a big thing; being happy is a part of the game.”
Lovett, as he always seems to do, put smiles on everyone in the room Tuesday, even Miller, who followed him during media availability. The second-year receiver joked Miller is always smiling and humble after every opportunity thrown his way.
Miller prepares like a professional. The freshman has bounced ideas off all the members of the receiving room, from Lovett to Banister — who has spoken at length on Miller’s willingness to learn.
“He’s always ready for the next challenge,” Lovett said of Miller. “That was just a resemblance of how he prepares when his number is called; he's gonna make a play. Remember that name. Remember that name.”
Miller said he can’t be selfish in the receiving room. He and other wideouts treat every practice like an in-game scenario, bouncing ideas and questions off each other. But Miller wasn’t surprised by his contributions; he attributed his habits as a reason to composure in the opportunity.
“You gotta get comfortable with the speed of the game,” Miller said. “They’re gonna be a lot of people bigger than you, faster than you. You just gotta have that toughness to play in this league, especially in the SEC.
"I think what’s gonna help me is just get in there, get my feet wet and see how physical we could be, and then, you just move on from there.”
The freshman is working on his technique and hitting the film room to work on his blocking routes during the bye week. Reaping the benefits of more playing time in response to injury, Miller is making a name for himself in his first year at a position rich in depth.
Manuel talks bye week, state of locker room
After losing three straight games by one score, Missouri’s bye week came at the best time in the eyes of Martez Manuel. The senior captain, along with Lovett, view this week as a way to regroup and get ahead in preparation for their next game against Vanderbilt.
“I feel like we are one play away from turning it around,” Manuel said. “Unfortunately, those one plays in the past three games haven’t really gone our way. The only way we can get better is to keep going.”
Manuel sees an advantage this week with the bye coming at the halfway mark of the season. Crediting the current success of the defense to many contributors, the safety noted the core is playing for something bigger than themselves.
Missouri has circled finishing as an improvement to highlight in the bye week — which starts in practice. Manuel’s role as a captain is to lead by example, and with his teammates coming to him, he must assist in getting the Tigers over the hump.
“It's one thing to just say it, but now, we got the proof behind it to do it,” Manuel said. “I'm just gonna be on me to have my guys ready.”
Other than their game at Kansas State, the Tigers have been in every game this season. And one quote from Jimbo Fisher has stood out to Manuel and coach Eli Drinkwitz: “The four stages of coaching are first, you lose big, then you lose small, then you win small, and then you win big.”
However, morale around the locker room isn’t the best, according to Manuel. Three consecutive losses leaves an understanding of where the Tigers need to be out of the bye.
“You just keep swinging and keep chopping wood, and you just keep getting close, but not finishing the job, which is real hard,” Manuel said.
No vindication for Mevis
Following a rough performance at Auburn, Harrison Mevis responded accordingly— earning Special Teams Player of the Week honors after he went 5-for-5 on field goals against Georgia.
Now three weeks removed from Missouri's SEC opener, Mevis remains the same kicker. He never felt vindicated. He stuck to his routine and hasn't missed an attempt since.
"We talked about bringing E3 to special teams: energy, effort and execution, and I think that I did my part," Mevis said.
Mevis stayed away from social media in the days after the Auburn loss. Whenever he hits a funk, he falls back on his training of a next-kick mentality, trusting the process of staying to his routes and following the snap, hold, kick approach.
Adrenaline and excitement comes with the job. Mevis showed off a strut after drilling a 56-yard field goal against Georgia, complementing the confidence Drinkwitz put in him.
With a minimum of six games left on the schedule, Mevis' goal is finish the year without missing a kick. He enters each week with the expectation to hit a game-winning kick every single time.
"And if it comes down to that, then we're winning the game," Mevis said.