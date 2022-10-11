Missouri Florida Football

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs after a reception during the first half against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Lovett is currently second in the SEC with 499 receiving yards and liked what he saw from freshman Mekhi Miller against the Gators.

 John Raoux/The Associated Press

In response to Barrett Banister’s absence Saturday, Mekhi Miller rose to the occasion to make his name known. The true freshman had one reception prior to Missouri’s game at Florida, but even in his toughest setting yet, Miller reeled in two third-down conversion receptions.

“For him not to pout and be ready, and when he came in, he made plays, I was proud of him,” fellow wide receiver Dominic Lovett said. “I told him, ‘Keep your head on and just keep doing what you're doing, head down and smile, smile. Smiling is a big thing; being happy is a part of the game.”

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

