Dominic Lovett reaches to score a touchdown

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett reaches to score a touchdown as Abilene Christian defensive back Anthony Egbo Jr. tackles him Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Maria Schneider/Missourian

Brady Cook saw Dominic Lovett streaking down the right side. He had zoomed past Abilene Christian’s corner and deep safety, and Cook, facing a second-and-15 at his own 14, had a clean pocket to step into the throw.

Cook uncorked it. Caught. In stride. Touchdown, the first of Lovett’s career and the highlight of his seven-catch, 132-yard, two-touchdown day.

  Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian.

