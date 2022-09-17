Brady Cook saw Dominic Lovett streaking down the right side. He had zoomed past Abilene Christian’s corner and deep safety, and Cook, facing a second-and-15 at his own 14, had a clean pocket to step into the throw.
Cook uncorked it. Caught. In stride. Touchdown, the first of Lovett’s career and the highlight of his seven-catch, 132-yard, two-touchdown day.
The 79-yard score, which put Missouri up 14-3, accounted for most of the Tigers’ offense in the first half. Still, it had to feel good for Cook after struggling with the deep ball against Kansas State. It also helped Missouri secure a 34-17 win over FCS Abilene Christian, moving the Tigers to 2-1.
Cook finished with 21 completions on 30 attempts for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
“(My footwork) was the biggest thing for me today,” said Cook, who noted Tuesday that he needed to improve his footwork. “My footwork was very calm. I really only scrambled or ran or got out of there when someone wasn’t open or I had pressure, free runner in my face. So, yeah, that was a big improvement for me.”
Missouri’s first points of the game came on special teams. After Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz teased the move earlier in the week, Luther Burden lined up to return a punt after an Abilene Christian three-and-out.
The punt hit the turf at the Tigers’ 30 and Burden fielded it at the 22. He ran right. And kept running right. And no one stopped him from running right. Burden turned upfield at about the 30, and, by that point, goodbye.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Chris Kreh, Kibet Chepyator, Will Norris, Mekhi Miller and a couple of others comprised Burden’s wall of blockers. Barrett Banister took care of the punter, and Burden’s first return in a Missouri uniform resulted in a 78-yard touchdown.
“I honestly knew, when it bounced and he grabbed it, everybody knew it was a touchdown, because this is what he do,” Lovett said. “Touchdown Luther.”
Burden kept returning punts the rest of the game, getting hurt on one of them as he was tackled hard on the right sideline. The press box never received an update on what Burden’s injury was.
The freshman from St. Louis entered the medical tent and then the locker room, where he stayed for about 23 minutes. He jogged back onto the field near the end of the first half and played the rest of the game.
Missouri couldn’t get much going on offense the rest of the first half, particularly in the run game. No matter what concepts Drinkwitz tried, the Tigers couldn’t create any holes and continued to struggle with run blocking. Missouri finished the first half with only 2.7 yards per carry against an FCS defense.
The offensive line also committed six holding penalties throughout the game.
“We've gotta go back and look and see who the best five guys are, to be honest,” Drinkwitz said. “We can’t hold. We put a couple guys in there, and they got holding penalties. And so we've gotta go back and find out what the best five is.”
Missouri’s blocking troubles created Abilene Christian’s only non-garbage-time touchdown, too. Wildcats defensive tackle David Oke broke through the Tigers’ interior offensive line on a play that began from the Missouri 9-yard line, hitting Cook hard as he raised his arm back to pass.
Cook fumbled the ball into the end zone, and defensive end Alexander Duke recovered. The Tigers’ offense recovered on the next drive, though, marching down the field and capping it with a 13-yard strike over the middle from Cook to Lovett for a score.
“(Lovett’s) got great speed,” Drinkwitz said. “And now (that) we've settled in him at the slot position, he continues to get better and better, and so it’s just on us to continue to work that connection.”
Defensively, Missouri did its job with only three points allowed in the game. It would have liked to allow less than 4.3 yards per carry to Abilene Christian, but the run defense improved throughout the game and the pass defense was airtight.
Kris Abrams-Draine shined in the first half, coming up with four separate third-down stops. Three were passes thrown at receivers he was covering that fell incomplete, and one was an open-field tackle after several Tigers missed on a third-and-long. He allowed one 25-yard completion to receiver Kendall Catalon, but other than that Abrams-Draine locked down his side of the field.
On the other side, Ennis Rakestraw intercepted the first pass of his Missouri career. He did it by blowing up a quick screen and tipping the ball to himself with one hand.
“I didn’t think I was gonna catch the pick at first,” Rakestraw said. “I was trying to get off the block. … It was an unbelievable feeling.”
Missouri begins its SEC schedule next week, traveling to Auburn for a road test at 11 a.m. next Saturday. The Tigers are going for their first 3-1 start since 2019.