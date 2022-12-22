Dominic Lovett runs with the ball (copy)

Former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs with the ball Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. On Thursday, Lovett officially announced his decision to transfer to Georgia.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri's 2022 leader in receiving yards, Dominic Lovett, will have a new home for the 2023 season after trading in Missouri black and gold for Georgia red and black.

Lovett, who finished the regular season with 846 yards receiving and three touchdowns, officially announced his decision to transfer to the Bulldogs on Thursday, the night before Missouri plays in the Gasparilla Bowl.

