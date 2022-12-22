Missouri's 2022 leader in receiving yards, Dominic Lovett, will have a new home for the 2023 season after trading in Missouri black and gold for Georgia red and black.
Lovett, who finished the regular season with 846 yards receiving and three touchdowns, officially announced his decision to transfer to the Bulldogs on Thursday, the night before Missouri plays in the Gasparilla Bowl.
The sophomore receiver was the first big domino to fall for Missouri this transfer season, announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal a week before it officially opened. Per 247Sports, Lovett was the seventh-best player available in the transfer portal and highest-ranked receiver.
This isn't the first time Lovett switched schools. He originally committed to Arizona State out of East St. Louis High School before flipping to Missouri shortly after.
Georgia remains in pursuit of its second consecutive national title. It plays Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31. Lovett will join the Bulldogs shortly after and will play against the Tigers next season in Athens, Georgia.