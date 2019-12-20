Missouri officially announced that Drinkwitz has hired Curtis Luper as an offensive assistant coach Friday. Earlier in the week, there were multiple reports that Luper would be leaving TCU to join Drinkwitz's staff at MU.
Luper has 24 years of college coaching experience and is regarded as one of the nation's top recruiters. He is coming from TCU, where he spent seven seasons, including three as the co-offensive coordinator.
"Curtis brings a championship pedigree to our staff," Drinkwitz said in a press release Friday. "He's coached offense at the highest level and he's been part of some of the best offenses in college football. He's a man of integrity, and he's one of the best recruiters in the country."
He has been named multiple times to the Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter national rankings. Luper and Drinkwitz know each other from their coaching days at Auburn, where Luper recruited the Tigers' 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Nick Fairley. He also recruited Dez Bryant during his time at Oklahoma State.
"I'm definitely excited to come to Missouri and join Coach Drink," Luper said in a press release Friday. "He and I really connected in our time together at Auburn, and we have the same thoughts philosophically when it comes to offense. It's really exciting for me to be at a flagship institution, that's something I've never had the opportunity to do in my coaching career, so I'm looking forward to that and to being a part of the Mizzou community."
Details of Luper's contract and specific coaching duties will be released by Missouri at a further date.