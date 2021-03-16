Jay Maclin tracked the ball over his right shoulder running down the left sideline. The throw was underthrown and slightly behind him, so the redshirt freshman receiver from Kirkwood, adjusted, reached back and plucked the ball off his left hip.
It was an athletic, albeit unspectacular play that Maclin punctuated with a yell as he stepped out of bounds.
“Whoo!”
Maclin is in the midst of his first full spring camp. He was an early enrollee last year when COVID-19 took out most of the season and will enter his redshirt freshman season this fall with a chance to contribute after appearing in three games in 2020.
“It was scary at first, whenever I first got in the game,” he said. “I ain’t gonna lie. We had a lot of slots: Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister and Dom Gicinto. I just kind of had to work my way up from scout team and making plays every day.”
Maclin is the cousin of former NFL receiver Jeremy Maclin, who was an All-American for Missouri. Jeremy recently became the football coach for Kirkwood High School, both players’ alma mater.
“He always has the best advice, so I always go to him whenever I need any type of help,” Jay Maclin said. “He just helps me get through a lot of things mentally and not just on the field.”
Jay is an inch shorter, 15 pounds lighter and self-described as shiftier than his cousin. He doesn’t have the same quickness but makes up for it with guile and precision in his route running.
Missouri’s receiver room has looked different this spring than last fall. Graduate transfer Damon Hazelton chose not to exercise his year of extra eligibility from the pandemic, and senior Jalen Knox is out until summer with a lower-body injury. The result has been opportunities for Maclin out of the slot.
“(Maclin’s) been consistent day-in, day-out, trying to become the best version of himself he can be,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “He’s trying to crack the lineup and make an impact in that wide receiver room. We’ve got a lot of guys there, and he’s trying to be consistent.”
Maclin had one catch for five yards in 2020 and was a three-star recruit out of high school. His senior year, he had 37 catches for 677 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Tigers, meanwhile, have been searching for consistency at receiver for years. Running back Tyler Badie led the team in receptions in 2019. Only two players had more than 350 receiving yards last year: the departed Hazelton and Keke Chism.
Whether or not Maclin steps into a larger role in the fall is not a question that will be answered anytime soon. Drinkwitz doesn’t make any adjustments to the depth chart in the spring, and there was a glut of sparsely used wideouts on Missouri’s roster last year that theoretically could step into a larger role. There’s also Mookie Cooper, the transfer from Ohio State who has impressed early in camp.
But true to Drinkwitz’s other philosophy of spring camp — that its emphasis should be on individual player development — Maclin is focused on himself. With no spring ball last year, he was thrown into the fire in fall camp. Now he has the chance to worry only about making himself a better player.
“My biggest stride has been getting up to the speed of college football,” he said. “High school to college is a really big jump. (I’ve) really been trying to work on my speed, stretching more, getting looser in my hips and my hamstrings and just getting the playbook and all down.”