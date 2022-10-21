Many of Martez Manuel’s favorite memories as a football player at Rock Bridge High School came when former Bruins returned to their alma mater dressed head to toe in the team gear of the college they represented.
He’d spot Bryce Banks and Alex Ofodile in the weight room during a team lifting session. Sometimes he’d see Tre Williams on the sidelines of a game on a Friday night. While Manuel admitted he was often too shy to approach them, their presence on the sidelines always sparked his imagination. Someday, Manuel believed, he would be in their shoes.
“Without those guys, I wouldn’t have even had the dream or vision to do what I’m doing now,” Manuel said.
Today, Manuel is one of six Columbia-born players on Missouri’s roster, a group that also includes Nathaniel Peat, Sean Koetting, Bryce Jackson and Will and Nate Norris. Growing up, they found inspiration in those raised in Columbia who came before them, from Ofodile and Williams on the gridiron to Isiaih Mosley and Dajuan Harris on the court. Now, the current group provides that same inspiration for local athletes raised in the shadows of Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena.
From offseason workouts to meaningful interactions on and off the field, ahead of the Tigers’ Homecoming game against Vanderbilt, Manuel, Koetting and current local high school athletes shared what it’s like to play football in their hometown.
Inspired by those who came beforeWhile both are grateful to be Tigers, neither Manuel nor Koetting initially thought they would remain in Columbia for college.
As a young kid, Manuel dreamed of attending Michigan State, and, as fate had it, the Spartans provided Manuel with his first Power Five offer, which arrived on his birthday. While he knew Missouri was interested and he was invited to be around the team’s facility all the time, the safety needed to be patient as he awaited an official offer.
“I was honestly really disappointed with Mizzou, because it took them so long to take that chance on me and pull the trigger,” Manuel said.
For Koetting, the opportunity was too good to turn down. He never played high school football but jumped at the chance to play college football at Missouri as one of the program’s rostered kickers.
“It was definitely tempting to get out of Columbia,” Koetting said. “I originally wanted to leave and not be in Columbia at all. Then I ended up (coming to Missouri), and everything ended up working out nicely. Now I’m able to be close to my family.”
Although he never considered playing football until his senior year of high school, Koetting followed the Tigers closely growing up. He attended the Cotton Bowl in 2014 and went to several Missouri-Kansas football games at Arrowhead Stadium. He loved attending Missouri basketball games at the Hearnes Center and wore No. 23 in every sport he played, not because of Michael Jordan, but for Rickey Paulding.
Growing up in Columbia meant being able to attend several Missouri sporting events, both in the Big 12 and SEC. For Koetting, it was especially eye-opening when he saw another kid from Columbia take the field, floor or pitch and succeed.
“The coolest part is seeing someone that you could say walked in your shoes and knowing that could be you someday,” Koetting said. “In my head growing up, I always thought Division I is so elite, it’s not practical or attainable. Then you see someone (from Columbia), and you’re like, ‘Oh, he’s from down the street. I could do that.’”
Born and raised in Columbia, Manuel, Peat and their Columbia peers know what it means to the community to play Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium or go punch for punch against Georgia, more so than their teammates who came to Columbia from other cities.
Before the Tigers’ 17-14 loss to Auburn on Sept. 24, for example, Manuel stood in the locker room reminding his teammates how a Saturday morning SEC game in Auburn is what they dreamed about as kids, imploring them to not let that little kid down. In that moment, Manuel was speaking to his younger self, who once sat in front of the television watching the Tigers take the field each fall Saturday.
Manuel is no longer that little kid. The roles are reversed, and he, as well as his Columbia-born teammates, are the ones on the TV, playing in front of those who one day dream of running onto the field at Memorial Stadium donning black and gold.
An inspiration to othersReport cards and aced tests fill the empty space on refrigerators while old prom pictures and in-game action shots line the empty walls along the hallways, offices and classrooms at the Cor building in south Columbia. With Cor meant to resemble the comfort of a home, new photos and mementos go up year after year, standing the test of time.
If you visit the Rock Bridge and Hickman side of the building and pay close attention, you’ll recognize a few familiar faces. In one photo, Martez Manuel stands next to Peat, Reece Jarvis, Marcus Manuel Jr. and Nick Collins in their football uniforms from their sophomore year of high school. Turn around, and you’ll spot a picture of the same group at their high school graduation.
Cor, an after-school program for male high school athletes in Columbia that runs from 4 to roughly 10:30 p.m., offers students a place to work on homework and hang out both after school and between practices. Manuel and Peat, two current Tigers who spent most of their non-football hours during high school at the Cor building, are featured quite heavily in photos dating back to ninth grade, when both joined the program.
Angie Azzanni, Cor’s co-founder and co-director, frequently shares Manuel’s story — one of demeanor, character and personality — with those in the program today. She talks with kids about how Manuel approached recruiting and how he balanced school as well as his social life when he was in their shoes.
But nothing beats when Manuel swings by, sometimes even with his dog. He’ll talk with the entire group, making the students feel “like family,” and also engage in individual conversations. One year, Manuel spoke one-on-one with a struggling student for more than 30 minutes.
“I feel like I relate to (Manuel),” the student told Azzanni. “There was nobody that could have ever spoken to me besides Martez that would have been able to help me out of and understand the situation.”
In the days and months that followed, Azzanni noticed an immediate difference.
“That student really did change his life around,” Azzanni said. “We haven’t seen him go back to old behaviors or old habits, and I truly believe it was because of that conversation with Martez.”
Rickie Dunn, currently a senior at Battle who plays running back and linebacker for the Spartans, met Manuel at Cor four years ago, when the former Rock Bridge star was a freshman at Missouri. Dunn said the best thing about Manuel is how comfortable he makes everyone feel, especially with his humor. Most importantly, he’s relatable.
“He gives us inspiration as Cor people,” Dunn said. “If he’s able to go Division I and do what he’s doing, what does that mean for me and the other people around us?”
Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser remembers the first time he saw Manuel and Peat practice. Waiting for the Bruins’ practice to end ahead of a seventh grade football game, all he remembers was being in awe of how talented both were at their respective positions.
“It was eye-opening to see,” Kaiser said. “Looking back, I thought they were the biggest guys ever. Now it’s cool to look back on that and the position they were in, look at them as role models.”
Manuel, Peat, Koetting, Jackson and the Norris brothers occasionally return to their alma mater for games, where their presence alone provides an extra boost to those on the field aspiring to play college football. They’ll usually sneak up on the players, standing outside the box on the field to watch.
“I’m almost taken aback whenever I see them,” Rock Bridge senior Aidan Dubbert said. “I do a double take and go, ‘Oh, it’s Nate Peat.’ Or, ‘Oh, it’s Martez.’ They’re players I looked up to, and now they’re on the sideline right next to me.”
Those high school football games are moments of reflection and humility for Missouri’s current Columbia-born players, who not long ago stood in the same shoes as the dozens of high school athletes on the field.
Occasionally, Manuel encounters his old middle and high school teachers, who tell him how he’s their kids’ favorite player, which makes him chuckle, considering they were the same teachers who once gave him C’s and D’s on Spanish exams.
Today, there are young kids and high school athletes alike who will call out “Martez” when they pass Manuel around the streets of Columbia. Just a college senior, those moments always make him do his own double take and remind him what it truly means to play in his hometown.
“It’s a really cool feeling, because I remember when I was that kid,” Manuel said. “I try to make sure I get (those kids) whatever they want, whether it’s a picture, a follow on social media. I just want to inspire them to be something more than what they see around their house every day, just like (past Columbia players) did for me.”
The future of Columbia-born playersEvery few weeks, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz goes viral on social media when he arrives at a high school football game, often in either St. Louis or Kansas City, in a helicopter.
Although there are three large public high schools and a private one within a several-mile radius of Memorial Stadium, players only recall a handful of times in the past few seasons in which they’ve seen a Missouri coach or scout on the sidelines at any of their games.
“It’s always, ‘What’s (Christian Brothers College High School) going to do? What’s De Smet going to do? What are these big St. Louis or Kansas City teams going to do?’” Dubbert said. “I feel it shows through with the recruitment.”
That’s why Manuel, Koetting, Peat and those who came before them play such an important role in the community. When today’s high school players see them, they’re further inspired knowing those players surpassed the natural obstacles of growing up and playing in the shadow of a Power Five school.
“There’s not a lot of Columbia kids who get a chance to play at MU on a (scholarship) offer,” Dunn said. “It puts a chip on our shoulder. ‘Why isn’t this school recruiting us? We’re right in the backyard down the street.’”
What’s the message to the young kids in Columbia following in the footsteps of those who made it?
“Bet on yourself.
“We as Columbia kids hear so much that you have to be from St. Louis, from Kansas City, from Texas, from Florida,” Manuel said. “A lot of times, we pass up on kids right in our own backyard. That can be a frustrating process when you know you’re talented enough to play (at Missouri) but just don’t get the chance.”
While it’s easy for current Columbia-born players with college aspirations to feel overlooked in mid-Missouri, living so close to an SEC program has its perks.
“Driving by downtown and seeing (Memorial Stadium), it puts into perspective the fact that we’re here,” Kaiser said. “It’s one thing that Kansas City and St. Louis schools can’t compete with, because (it’s) 10 minutes away from our house.”
The proximity allows Manuel to return to Rock Bridge and Cor more frequently than he would have had he attended Michigan State. He works out at the same public gym as Dubbert and several other high school players in Columbia. In summers, Manuel trains at Rock Bridge’s football field and actively invites others running around the track or in the middle of their own individual workouts to join him.
“(Manuel) stayed here and said from the very beginning he wanted to make an impact on the community outside the football field,” Azzanni said. “I truly believe he has done that.”
Manuel does those things because he was once that kid working out at a local track, hanging on to every word of Columbia stars who returned to the city in their offseasons. He knows those in the community look up to him, as well as Peat, Koetting, Jackson and the Norris brothers. They’re today’s generation of Columbia-born football players whom young athletes in the community gravitate toward, and they all hope to leave a legacy well after they leave mid-Missouri.