Many of Martez Manuel’s favorite memories as a football player at Rock Bridge High School came when former Bruins returned to their alma mater dressed head to toe in the team gear of the college they represented.

He’d spot Bryce Banks and Alex Ofodile in the weight room during a team lifting session. Sometimes he’d see Tre Williams on the sidelines of a game on a Friday night. While Manuel admitted he was often too shy to approach them, their presence on the sidelines always sparked his imagination. Someday, Manuel believed, he would be in their shoes.

