Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz teared up in his press conference after the game while talking about the promise he made Mike Maetti after last season.
If the offensive lineman came back for his final year of eligibility, the Tigers would make sure he got a bowl game.
Maetti played four seasons at Rutgers before transferring to MU for the 2020 season. Though the Tigers made a bowl game, it was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.
“When a guy comes back for, I don’t know, his 6th, 7th, 8th year of college football, you do everything you can to get him to that game because he’s sacrificing for you,” Niko Hea, Maetti’s roommate, said. “He’s been here a very long time.”
Missouri clinched a bowl berth Saturday, a boisterous ending to Senior Day celebrations. The Tigers honored 23 senior and graduate student players, only nine of whom have any eligibility remaining.
“For the last 18 months, I don’t think anything’s gone the way they expected it to go with COVID, an extra year, a new coach, new position coaches in multiple places,” Drinkwitz said. “And yet they continued to show up every day and give us everything they had.”
As per Missouri tradition, the graduating players headed to the Rock M above the north end zone after the game to pick out a rock to take home with them. Then, their teammates carried them off the field.
Linebacker Blaze Alldredge — another one of Missouri’s seniors who’d never been to a bowl game — said he chose a rock that resembled a foam finger in the shape of a No. 1. He plans to have someone paint it MU themed for him and then store it in his locker until the season is over.
Running back Tyler Badie has watched teammates go through the tradition for four years. But after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime, he didn’t have the energy to go all-out in celebration.
“I got a little rock, ‘cause you know my arms, I was a little bit tired,” Badie said. “I didn’t want to be carrying it and them carrying me and I dropped the rock and it fall on them.”
Drinkwitz gets Mullen back for 2020 costume
At the end of his press conference, Drinkwitz tugged on his sweatshirt hood and pulled out an unlit lightsaber from beneath his lectern.
“May the Force be with you,” he said.
The moment was a reference to Florida coach Dan Mullen’s press conference following the 2020 Halloween game when the Gators beat the Tigers. Mullen came onto the Zoom in a Darth Vader mask, cape and holding a red lightsaber hours after a brawl broke out between the two teams at halftime.
Even before Drinkwitz whipped out the prop, he was asked whether he’d be watching Star Wars on Saturday night.
“I might,” Drinkwitz said.
Jackson makes first career start in lieu of Evans
True freshman DJ Jackson earned his first career start in Missouri’s strong defensive performance against Florida.
The defensive back collected three solo tackles, two assists, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Jackson started in place of Akayleb Evans. The redshirt senior did not participate in Senior Day activities and was not suited up for the game despite not being listed on the Thursday injury report.
A team spokesman told the Columbia Missourian after the game he did not know why Evans did not play in the game.
Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Evans participated in senior festivities at Tulsa in 2020 and elected not to at Missouri. He accepted a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation Wednesday.
Evans is tied with Kris Abrams-Draine for most pass breakups (6) this season. He’s also had 28 total tackles, 25 of which were solo, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Dove passes 500 receiving yards
A 50-yard catch in the second quarter of Saturday’s game pushed Tauskie Dove to over 500 receiving yards on the season. He led the Tigers with 72 receiving yards in the win, putting him at 542 for the year heading into Missouri’s final regular-season game.
The redshirt junior is the first Tiger receiver to post 500+ receiving yards in a season since 2018 when Emanuel Hall and Johnathon Johnson earned 828 and 737, respectively.
Dove has not had more than six catches in a game in 2021 but has earned 50+ receiving yards in five games this season. The only game he did not haul in a pass was against Southeast Missouri State. He has yet to score a touchdown.