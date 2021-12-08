Missouri’s regular season ended with a second-half catastrophe and a 34-17 loss to Arkansas on the road. Facing quarterback issues but with a stronger defensive line, the Tigers recorded strong wins over South Carolina and Florida.
Now, MU prepares to face Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22. It will be the first bowl game Missouri plays since 2018.
Here are the grades for each Tiger position group following the final four games of the regular season:
Quarterbacks: C
After not playing in the Georgia game due to a soft-tissue injury to his leg, Connor Bazelak completed 15 or fewer passes in each of the final three games of the season. He had three interceptions in that same frame and three passing touchdowns.
The redshirt sophomore threw for just 65 yards against Arkansas, a week after he was booed during Missouri’s final home game.
During a presser following the announcement of his team’s bowl game destination, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the starting QB spot is up for competition and that any of the quarterbacks could appear against Army.
Brady Cook and Tyler Macon split reps against Georgia in Bazelak’s absence, but it was Cook who continued to appear — though always briefly — in games when the Tigers’ starter was pulled. His only passing reps were against the Bulldogs, when he went 14 of 19 for 78 yards.
Running backs: A+
This section of the report card may as well have been simply labeled as Tyler Badie. The senior running back accounted for 111 of Missouri’s 167 rushing attempts in the final four games of the regular season, earned three touchdowns and had two games with over 200 rushing yards.
Post-season honors have been piling up for Badie since Missouri lost in the Battle Line Rivalry game. He’s the 2021 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete, was unanimously selected to both the All-SEC First Team, as voted on by coaches, and AP All-SEC First Team, and was a Doak Walker Award Finalist, which he eventually lost to Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.
He finished the season with 1,604 rushing yards, a single-season MU record, and 18 total touchdowns.
Wide receivers: B
With Bazelak struggling near the end of the season, Missouri’s wide receivers weren’t utilized as much as they could have been. Tauskie Dove finished the regular season as the team’s leader in receiving yards with 552, followed by Keke Chism with 447.
Tight ends: B-
Missouri lost tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson to the transfer portal just three days after the Tigers lost to the Razorbacks. Niko Hea remains with the team and so does true freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp, who will likely feature heavily in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Offensive line: A-
Badie wouldn’t have had as dominating of a season if it weren’t for his offensive line. Both he and Drinkwitz confirmed this on multiple occasions.
Missouri’s rushing offense overall ranks 50th in the NCAA’s football subdivision. The Tigers recorded 751 rushing yards in the final third of the season, despite missing captain Case Cook.
Center Mike Maetti, who anchored the line, was named to the All-SEC First Team.
Defensive line: C+
MU’s rushing defense made significant strides in the back half of the season, specifically the final four games, with D-line coach Al Davis at the helm. After spending much of the season at the bottom of the NCAA’s rushing defense rankings, the Tigers finished No. 125, allowing 228.8 yards per game.
That number is skewed by earlier blunders, though. Against its final four regular-season opponents, Missouri gave up just 120.3 yards per game to opponents.
Mekhi Wingo, who scored the team’s first defensive touchdown of the season against North Texas, was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Linebackers: C+
Blaze Alldredge was a high point in Missouri’s underwhelming loss to Arkansas. He had 11 total tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble in the Battle Line game. A week prior, the graduate recorded eight tackles against Florida.
The linebackers as a whole faded into the background a bit this season, not quite as bad as the defensive line but not as good as the secondary was most of the season. Considering the group was missing its 2020 leader in Nick Bolton, it was somewhat understandable.
Secondary: C+
After a strong mid-portion of the season, Missouri’s secondary dropped off a bit, grabbing just three interceptions in the final four games. It also allowed 1,059 yards through the air.
Kris Abrams-Draine and Jaylon Carlies are sure to continue being strong producers for Missouri in the years to come, but neither did anything spectacular in the final games of the season to help the secondary maintain their previous grade.
Kickers/Punters: A+
Kicker Harrison Mevis had some misses in the final third of the season, but kicking three field goals in both the Florida and Arkansas games to close out the season more than made up for it. His longest score in each of those games was 46 and 49 yards, and he hit one from 42 against Georgia.
Mevis was selected to the All-SEC first team.
Evans going pro after one season with Tigers
Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. In his lone season season with the Tigers, Evans had 29 total tackles and one interception. Prior to transferring to Missouri, he had previously spent four years at Tulsa.