Missouri held its pro day on Friday, where the Columbia Missourian was told roughly 26 NFL teams watched six Tigers go through testing and drills for the upcoming NFL draft in Kansas City.

Missouri’s top draft prospect, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, opted not to run the 40-yard dash. Five players did, clocking in at the following unofficial times: 4.83 seconds for receiver Barrett Banister, 4.75 for tight end Kibet Chepyator, 4.66 for defensive end DJ Coleman, 5.05 for long snapper Jake Hoffman and 4.51 for safety Martez Manuel.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

