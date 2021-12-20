Five Missouri football players are set to miss the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on Wednesday, per a news release Monday.
Team captain and Columbia product Martez Manuel is the most notable absence on defense. The DB has started every game this season and leads the Tigers in tackling, notching 77 total this season.
Manuel’s absence leaves the Tigers extremely short at DB. Akayleb Evans declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month, and therefore also won’t play.
The Tigers will be short of a key player in front of Manuel as well, as defensive lineman Akial Byers also won’t play.
Byers already has used up all of his collegiate eligibility, meaning he has now played his last game for Missouri.
And just when it looked like MU’s depth at tight end couldn’t be spread any more thin, it lost its best remaining player at the position.
Niko Hea is listed out, meaning none of Missouri’s remaining eligible TEs have recorded a reception this season. Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swindon entered the transfer portal, and the latter already has made the switch to Arizona State.
Offensive linemen Javon Porter and Bobby Lawrence Jr. also will be absent.