Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire both hope to play football on Sundays come next fall. The two Missouri seniors took to Twitter on Wednesday to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

McGuire finished his senior season with 39 tackles, including 13 for loss, and seven sacks. On Tuesday, he officially accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl — a week of football that ends in a game involving some of the best college seniors across the country.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you