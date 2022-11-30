Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire both hope to play football on Sundays come next fall. The two Missouri seniors took to Twitter on Wednesday to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
McGuire finished his senior season with 39 tackles, including 13 for loss, and seven sacks. On Tuesday, he officially accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl — a week of football that ends in a game involving some of the best college seniors across the country.
The senior defensive end admitted it was his last year in Columbia during a press conference Nov. 15, and Wednesday, he made it official.
“It’s time,” McGuire said previously. “The next level is there for me, but that’s in the future. I just want to finish out the season right with my teammates.”
Manuel is another player who unofficially made his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft weeks ago. He finished his Missouri career with at least 45 tackles each season after his freshman year and accumulated 11 sacks to go with 24.5 tackles for loss in 46 regular-season games.
Manuel made it clear in his Twitter note to Missouri fans he will not play in the Tigers’ upcoming bowl game. McGuire, meanwhile, has not yet announced whether he will suit up in black and gold one more time or not.
There are still a handful of other draft-eligible Tigers who can enter the 2023 NFL Draft in the coming days. Names to monitor include Kris Abrams-Draine, Darius Robinson, Jaylon Carlies, Javon Foster, Ty’Ron Hopper, Trajan Jeffcoat and Ennis Rakestraw.
Manuel leaves Missouri on high note
Manuel left Memorial Stadium for the penultimate time on the shoulders of his teammates.
Following the Tigers’ 45-14 win against New Mexico State on Nov. 19, the senior STAR linebacker selected his rock from the massive “M” in the north end zone before being carried back across the field by fellow defenders Daylan Carnell and Isaac Thompson.
The powerful moment capped off a memorable senior night, which began with him being honored at midfield before the game. As a kid who played high school football at Rock Bridge , the moment meant a lot.
Manuel told himself before playing his first collegiate game that if he didn’t redshirt, he would play only four years. The Tigers’ 29-27 win over Arkansas this past Friday officially marked the conclusion of Manuel’s fourth regular season with the Tigers.
“I’m ready for that next chapter, I’m ready to see the world and start my new journey,” Manuel said during a mid-November media availability. “I’m really grateful for this place. It will always have a special place in my heart. I’m just ready to see what life brings.”
As the Tigers’ undisputed emotional leader, Manuel was known for his celebrations, both on and off the field.
When he sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson this past Friday, he celebrated by doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “Siu” goal celebration. In Missouri’s 23-10 win over South Carolina on Oct. 29, he sacked Spencer Rattler and proceeded to wave his towel to “Sandstorm” like South Carolina students do throughout every game.
Missouri’s 17-14 loss to Auburn on Sept. 24 hit him hard, but after thrilling wins — such as against Arkansas or South Carolina — he was the first one to share the Tigers’ postgame celebrations in the locker room on social media.
Ahead of Missouri’s final road game of 2022, against Tennessee on Nov. 12, Manuel all but confirmed this season would be his final one as a Tiger.
“Thank you lord for this blessing I got to call my college experience, last road game tomorrow gotta make it count,” Manuel wrote following the team’s walkaround at Neyland Stadium.
One of Missouri’s most productive defenders over the past few seasons, Manuel’s loss, although expected, will sting. However, his departure opens up an opportunity for Carnell, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season. Manuel recently said Carnell — who has 26 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season — was “further along than he was” at a similar stage of his collegiate career.
With his declaration to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Manuel officially announced he won’t play in Missouri’s upcoming bowl game. His time as a Tiger ended in back-to-back wins, including a thrilling victory over the Razorbacks. Manuel has been around for several highs and lows, went through different coaching staffs and learned a lot along the way.
“From a football aspect, my time (at MU) has taught me that life isn’t fair,” Manuel said. “I have been here for four years and have been .500 every year. I have personally worked really hard, but sometimes in life, you work really hard and still fall short. It’s disappointing to me that I had to experience that, but at the same time, it taught me a lot of lessons.”
McGuire completes ascension with Senior Bowl invite
At Missouri football’s end-of-season banquet Saturday, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz surprised McGuire by announcing his invitation to the Senior Bowl.
The day before that, McGuire showed why he earned that invitation.
McGuire brought down Arkansas’ Jefferson twice in the first half. MU Athletics credits him with 7.5 sacks, good for fourth in the Southeastern Conference, and he’s second on the team in tackles for loss.
They weren’t cheap sacks, either. Some sack totals are padded by coverage sacks or chasing a quarterback down when he gets outside the pocket. Very few of McGuire’s are. Both times against Arkansas, he ripped past his blocker and brought Jefferson down before the Razorbacks’ signal-caller had a chance to make a play.
“He’s a force now,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. “He’s a force up front.”
He did this six days after separating his AC joint.
“For him to come back after an AC separation and put his teammates first, put this team first, put this rivalry first, put the state first instead of saying, ‘Well, I had a really good year. I could opt out, save for the NFL and all that,’” Drinkwitz said. “He just wanted it.”
“I trusted the doctors and what they told me,” McGuire said. “I knew I would be ready by game day.”
McGuire played sparingly as a freshman and cracked the starting lineup for five games as a sophomore — sometimes moving around the defensive line, playing inside and out — but he broke out as a starting defensive end in 2021.
Drinkwitz said McGuire was the team’s MVP last season, but he did that for a defense that struggled. This season, McGuire was as valuable for a defense that was among the highest-rated in the SEC. Drinkwitz said he’s Missouri’s most consistent defensive player, and his performance turned heads throughout the year.
“He’s been the best player on our defense for two years now,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “You watch the tape, (and) he’s the best defensive end in the country.”
At 6-foot-4, 274 pounds, McGuire has more than enough size to be an NFL edge rusher. He fits best as a defensive end in a four-man front, but he has experience standing up and rushing.
McGuire didn’t always check the box for his size. He came to Missouri from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 260 pounds but worked to add weight and muscle while maintaining his explosiveness.
Against South Carolina, McGuire showed he can make plays when his team needs it most. He sacked quarterback Spencer Rattler twice late in the second half to seal an upset win on the road.
The 2023 Senior Bowl will be Feb. 4. McGuire hopes to join former teammates Tyler Badie, Akayleb Evans, Larry Rountree, Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe in going from Mobile, Alabama, to being selected in the NFL Draft.