FORT WORTH, Texas — Missouri football has become accustomed to making the most of inconvenient situations.
Faced with another and possibly its most challenging set of circumstances yet, defensive end Isaiah McGuire wants his team to come together again.
The Tigers have seldom looked the same this season, but even MU has outdone itself this time.
All of the players named as permanent team captains before or during the season will not start against Army on Wednesday in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Connor Bazelak, Tyler Badie, Martez Manuel and Case Cook will all be absent come first kick.
There are voids to fill and sparingly few players left to fill them.
But McGuire doesn't want it to be an individual effort. Missouri has been working collectively toward this moment for much of the latter half of the season.
"It's important, one, because it shows how strong our team is together as a whole, as a family," McGuire said. "That's one of the things we emphasized heading into the bye week, one of the things that needed to change. We needed to get closer together. It shows our strong bond as a team, and to end on a high note would be a blessing."
McGuire said Missouri's players are holding each other accountable in the absence of their teammates. They've always done that — he's always done that — even if it took the play on the field a little longer to catch up.
"It's nothing new," he said.
McGuire recently led a team warmup in the absence of MU's more traditional core of captains, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
He's one of a number of players Drinkwitz has seen rise to the occasion — expects to rise to the occasion — as they prepare for a bowl game.
"Football is an unforgiving game at times, and injuries occur," Drinkwitz said. ... "But that's what makes football such a great game — the ability for other people to step up and lead. You do have captains, but there's always other leaders in your football team."
The Tigers have 26 seniors, the head coach said, and specifically mentioned McGuire, Michael Maietti, Darius Robinson, Blaze Alldredge, Allie Green IV, Barrett Banister and Micah Wilson as some of the players that have or may still take on leadership roles.
"We're relying on those guys to kind of carry the load for us," Drinkwitz said. ... "Those guys who have the experience to really carry the load and leadership and to make sure our team is prepared and focused."
There have been times this season — most notably immediately after the Tennessee blowout — that Drinkwitz questioned his players' effort level.
Those days appear to be long gone. Missouri's coaches and players have hammered home the importance of the bye week to their fortunes, but also their attitude and spirit moving forward.
"Coach Drink does a good job of holding everybody to the same standard, to a high standard," Maietti said. "You could be the starter or you could be the last guy, he's expecting the best out of you."
But even if Missouri's heart and leadership isn't being called into question, the game time experience of its players has to be.
Dawson Downing, who has seen limited snaps this season as MU's other running backs jostled to be Badie's No. 2, is set to start in the backfield. Redshirt freshman Brady Cook will start for the first time in his Missouri career.
Who will start on defense is far less certain. Akial Byers, who is not a team captain, but is the next best thing on the defensive line, has now played his last game for the Tigers, as he will sit the bowl game out with injury. Just behind Byers, Missouri is missing its leading tackler in Manuel.
McGuire credited Manuel for his humor, character and holding everybody on the team accountable every day, no matter what role they play. He said Byers has always been a leader and put his heart into Missouri.
There's a lot of big voices and a lot of big names that will be absent when the starters are announced Wednesday.
But McGuire isn't nervous. Not at all, he said.
"We're always prepared for the next guy to step up," he said. "In this league, in college football, just football in general, sometimes things happen and the next guy's already ready to step up."