Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire posted a 4.76-second 40-yard dash time with a 1.72 10-yard split Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He also performed well in the combine’s explosiveness tests.
The 4.76 time is significantly better than McGuire’s unofficial 40, which clocked in at 4.84.
McGuire finished fifth among all defensive ends in the vertical jump with a leap of 36.5 inches. He finished eighth in the broad jump with a jump of 10 feet, 2 inches. The jumping tests gauge how explosive a player is — a very important quality for pass rushers.
With results at the combine that won’t blow scouts away, but are more than good enough to get him drafted, McGuire will rely on his size, his tape and his interviews to increase his stock. His tape includes 13 sacks in the past two seasons, as well as several splash plays in the run game.
As far as size, McGuire measured at 6-foot-4 in Indianapolis. More importantly, his arms measured 33⅞ inches long. Arm length is a significant measurement for edge rushers, and McGuire passes the threshold there.