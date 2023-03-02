NFL Combine Football

Former Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire warms up before running a drill at the NFL Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings/The Associated Press

Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire posted a 4.76-second 40-yard dash time with a 1.72 10-yard split Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He also performed well in the combine’s explosiveness tests.

The 4.76 time is significantly better than McGuire’s unofficial 40, which clocked in at 4.84.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

