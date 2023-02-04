Senior Bowl Practice

American defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire of Missouri (99) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.

 Butch Dill/The Associated Press

Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire got the start for the American team in the Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

McGuire didn’t appear on the stat sheet in the first half, but he flashed two solid pass rush reps before half time. He picked up a quarterback hit in the third quarter on former Fresno State signal-caller Jake Haener, who spent the last three years playing under new Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

