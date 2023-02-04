Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire got the start for the American team in the Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
McGuire didn’t appear on the stat sheet in the first half, but he flashed two solid pass rush reps before half time. He picked up a quarterback hit in the third quarter on former Fresno State signal-caller Jake Haener, who spent the last three years playing under new Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
In the fourth quarter, McGuire — now rushing from the inside — pressured Haener and forced him into a sack by Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz presented McGuire with an invite to Mobile at the Tigers’ end-of-season banquet Nov. 26. McGuire earned the invitation with a second-team All-SEC season compiling seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Drinkwitz, Moore and Missouri defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples visited McGuire in Mobile during the week of practice.
The National team won the game, 27-10.
Miller Jr. makes early impact
Former Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., who transferred from Missouri after the 2019 season, opened the Senior Bowl with a big hit on Northwestern running back Evan Hull. It came on the tail end of Hull’s 24-yard run.
Miller finished the game with six tackles for the American team.
After playing sparingly for three years at Missouri, Miller broke out in 2021 for Jackson State. Led by NFL legend and now-Colorado coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Miller made 226 tackles — 23.5 for loss — and forced six fumbles over the past two years.