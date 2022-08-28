Missouri lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice.
“Get ‘em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.
Some leaders are known for their silent demeanor and how they lead by example, but that’s certainly not Robinson, who is loud and unafraid to stand out. The senior’s willingness to take on a vocal leadership role has helped him earn the respect of his teammates, who voted him one of the Tigers’ four defensive captains ahead of the 2022 season.
“Being a captain is one of the biggest honors I have ever had in my life,” Robinson said. “115 guys, plus, and coaches think I’m responsible for this group and this team.”
Better known by the simple nickname “D-Rob,” the senior says his outgoing leadership style has come naturally, ingrained in his personality. He loves building teammates up, but also isn’t afraid to hold them accountable by calling the little things out.
“You only have so many days promised,” Robinson said. “If you know something is not right you need to say something. You might hurt somebody else’s feelings, but it’s alright because you know you are doing it for the right purpose.”
That’s something Robinson learned from senior linebacker Martez Manuel over the years. Another vocal leader, Manuel is Missouri’s lone returning captain and goes by many names, at least to teammates. They rib him by calling him “Rock Bridge Legend” and “Hometown Kid,” but the nickname that has stuck longest is also most apt: “The Captain.”
In Sunday afternoon’s press conference, Robinson said he shaped a lot of his leadership style after Manuel. He wants to bring Manuel’s energy and passion for football to his own leadership style and has picked his teammate’s brain over the years.
Recently, Robinson asked his teammate how he rallies teammates when games aren’t going in a positive way. In asking that question, the Southfield, Michigan, product was advised that leaders are responsible for everyone and that he needed to personally get to know individual teammates as well as the large group so that he could tailor his message to different personalities.
Almost in an instant, Robinson went from a young face breaking into the Tigers’ defensive line to a “grizzled veteran.” But, as he joked about on Sunday, the rest of his teammates on the line have grown older with him, too.
Younger teammates now look to him with guidance, and if this Sunday is any indication, he already has his entire team’s attention and respect. One of eight captains, Robinson brings a unique presence to the Tigers’ captains room and figures to be an important part of Missouri’s leadership structure this season.
“I challenged (Robinson) early in camp and he has answered the bell,” first year defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “When we do challenge him, I always say that you can fight or flight and he stood up on all 10 toes and came out swinging. I have been very impressed with him.”