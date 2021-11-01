When Missourian sports reporter Calum McAndrew asked a question in a post-game news conference, he wasn't expecting to go viral. But when Tyler Badie tried out his Scottish accent in response, the video began making rounds on social media.
This is hilarious 😆😆@showtimeshine5 @C_McAndrew95 @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/HRPVDpHUDu— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 31, 2021
The video was posted on Twitter by the account “no context college football” after the exchange Saturday evening and by the SEC Network on Sunday. The video continues to rack up views on Twitter and Facebook.
McAndrew is one of three Missouri football beat writers for the Missourian, and as he notes in the video, he doesn't sound like he's from Missouri. McAndrew is from Leven, Scotland.
The video raised some questions on social media, and we took the questions to McAndrew to find out a little more about him than just his Scottish accent.
When did you come to the U.S.?
I moved out here when I was 18. I played college golf in North Carolina at Brevard College. And then I moved back home for a while. I’d always wanted to come back and get my master’s degree at some point. An old professor of mine in North Carolina used to teach here and told me if I was considering it to come back this way. So that’s how I ended up here.
Why journalism?
I love sports. I love telling stories about the people that play sports. That’s the best part of this job. There’s absolutely the athletic side to it, but once you get to know the people on your beat and get to tell the stories of the people playing these sports, you can get to the heart of their lives and you can get to the heart of their story. It’s really rewarding. It’s really fun to tell these people’s tales.
In the comments, some people referred to soccer because of your accent and you played golf in college. How did you end up covering football?
That was sort of a byproduct when I moved here in the first place. I just enjoyed the sport, and I hadn’t had that much exposure to it in the UK. And then moving out here, I got into a little bit more of rugby when I was younger, so it was just sort of a natural transition. When I first moved here, I was covering Columbia College. They asked me if I wanted to do Mizzou football, and I was like ‘Yeah, absolutely. That sounds like a lot of fun.’
As you were doing the interview with Badie, did you expect for it to get the attention that it received?
It kind of happened with Eliah Drinkwitz back in July. He asked me where I was from when we were at SEC media days in Alabama. Our editor here used to cover the NBA and a basketball player Anthony Edwards did a similar thing to an Irish reporter last (season), so the possibility of that happening had always kind of been thrown around at the (sports) desk. I wasn’t expecting him to try the Scottish accent, but that was funny. It’s not great; he needs to do some work on it.
Anthony Edwards is a fan of this reporter's Irish Accent. 😂💀pic.twitter.com/zeX6gKf27E— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2021
What was it like to go viral?
Strange. I had actually just taken over driving duties back from Nashville when my phone felt like I had left an electric toothbrush on. I wasn’t checking my phone because I was driving and then from the backseat, one of my fellow beat reporters, Wilson, says ‘Do you know what just happened?’ I was like, ‘Is it the reason my phone’s about to catch on fire?’ The SEC had tagged me and I had to turn my notifications off because I was driving.
There were many questions about your mask. Could you explain why you were wearing a mask over Zoom?
A lot of people seem to be fixated on the mask. I was in a press box; I wasn’t in my bedroom. I typically don’t wear a mask in my bedroom. It is a rule in press boxes, you have to wear them or they’ll kick you out. Hopefully that clears it up.
Did Badie ever answer the question that you asked him?
He did. I used the quote in my story afterwards as well, so that was good. He had a good answer after we got all of the formalities out of the way. I’ve asked him questions before after training and other games, but apparently he’s never picked up on [the accent] before until now.