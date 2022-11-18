On Nov. 26, 2011, Missouri beat Kansas 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. Ben Howser believed he helped the Tigers win that that late afternoon.

Howser, then 12 years old and set to attend Rock Bridge in a couple of years, made the nearly two-hour trip to the game, along with his dad, Don; his friend Nick; and Nick’s dad. All of them endured the freezing cold to watch the Tigers’ last game against their hated rival as Big 12 opponents.

  Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian.

