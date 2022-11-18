On Nov. 26, 2011, Missouri beat Kansas 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. Ben Howser believed he helped the Tigers win that that late afternoon.
Howser, then 12 years old and set to attend Rock Bridge in a couple of years, made the nearly two-hour trip to the game, along with his dad, Don; his friend Nick; and Nick’s dad. All of them endured the freezing cold to watch the Tigers’ last game against their hated rival as Big 12 opponents.
Howser and Nick were superstitious, and every time they went to the bathroom, Missouri scored.
“We would try to do it without making it obvious,” Howser said, laughing. “We would go, and they would score. It happened three or four times. We were obviously doing something to affect the game.”
Now 23 and working as a software engineer in Overland Park, Kansas, Howser remains as dedicated to Missouri as ever, both in real life and on Twitter. He runs “Mizzou Out of Context” (@mizzouOOC), which regularly tweets MU-related images with, as the name suggests, no context.
“Other SEC schools have a bigger presence than we do, and I wanted to help,” Howser, a 2019 MU graduate, said. “I wanted to help show out for the team, honestly.”
Howser comes back to Columbia for games regularly, believing it’s important for fans and alumni to do so. He, like most people in this story, has a favorite piece of Missouri gear: a camouflage trucker hat with a black-and-gold tiger on it.
His Twitter account doesn’t include words, but he talks Tigers with his group chat, a 12-person group that he said is a “pretty active” part of his life. They’re not why MU is special to him, though. His family is.
“That’s a huge part of Mizzou for me,” Howser said. “Going back to games is also important to me, because it’s a good time to see family. Growing up, we used to do that all the time. I’m very fortunate to be able to do that.”
Howser’s dad took him around the country to watch Missouri growing up, from Memorial Stadium, to Arrowhead, to Atlanta for the 2013 SEC championship game and Dallas for the Cotton Bowl a month later.
This year, Howser has gone to most of the home games, but he’ll remember the close loss to Georgia the most, not because of the football played but because of the electric crowd, the packed student section — it wasn’t like that when he was there — and his entire family being there, which does not happen all the time.
Howser, his three sisters and his parents all tailgated for three or four hours before the game.
“It’s somewhat rare, because some of them have moved away,” Howser said, “much farther away than I have, in Texas, and stuff like that. It was cool for everybody to be back at that game.”
@BSarver35
Brett Sarver’s family moved a lot while he was growing up, and because it was before cellphones were commonplace, he lost contact with everyone he knew in each place.
“It was just like starting over new all the time, and I was in, like, fourth grade, so it was just kind of sucky starting over all the time,” Sarver said.
About every two years, Sarver would move, and he had accepted that reality when he moved from Alabama (he was a Crimson Tide fan, briefly) to southeast Missouri. But having already been into college sports, he decided to adopt Missouri as his team so he had something to take with him instead of, as he puts it, losing everything.
“Ironically, that was the place we ended up living at the longest,” Sarver said. “So it worked out.”
Sarver, 27, is a Marine. He joined after the small college in Wisconsin that he attended cut its football program, for which he wanted to play. Sarver’s job in the Marines is in chemical biological radiological nuclear defense, beginning in 2017 and ending next December.
“It’d be our job to help train Marines on how to maintain and use gear in a dirty environment and also how to survive that environment,” Sarver said, “making sure you’re wearing the right protective equipment and that it’s maintained properly, so that it works, and then being able to take the knowledge that you get and then advise command on situations like that.”
Sarver was born in Lawrence, Kansas, to a father he described as a “Beaker,” another word for a Jayhawks fan. He moved to Columbia this summer and has season tickets for both football and men’s basketball this season. That was one of the main reasons he made the move to mid-Missouri.
On Twitter, Sarver saw some Missouri fans be “really crappy” to some of the athletes they claimed to support, specifically referencing some of the hurtful, even threatening, direct messages former Missouri kicker Andrew Baggett would get. He made his account to show support for the athletes who chose to play for Missouri.
“I have zero problem if Mizzou Twitter is unkind to other fan bases,” Sarver said. “I just don’t see a point in us constantly going out of our way to bash on dudes that are the ones actually putting the work in, trying to win games for the team that we’re cheering for.”
@PackTheZOU
Britt Treece’s personal Twitter account describes him as the “purveyor” of “Pack the Zou.” He is a 45-year-old principal engineer for a company called Spreedly, in Jefferson City, and he shares a name with a former Mayor of Columbia, Brian Treece.
“I think our grandfathers were cousins or something,” Treece said. “Basically, no (relation).”
He tries to keep “Pack the Zou” generally positive, given some of the accounts that tend to veer toward the negative side. He has also “gravitated” toward retweeting recruits who choose Missouri, in order to elevate their engagement numbers.
Treece, a St. Louis native, has two kids, Ephram, 6, and Clayton, 10, who take up much of his time. They’re Cub Scouts, and Treece is trying to make them Missouri fans as well.
“I think they’re at that age where they’re interested but not really interested,” Treece said. “I will take them to games when they are interested in going, but generally they wanna leave around halftime, or whatever, and I would prefer to be there for the whole game. … They can move out if they decide they wanna be Kansas fans.”
With Clayton in particular, Treece is succeeding ... or at least getting there. Treece first took Clayton to a Missouri game in 2020, when the Tigers knocked off LSU, the defending national champion.
“He thought that was the coolest thing,” Treece said. “He thought we had won the championship, because he understood that they were the previous national champions.”
Even though the crowd was dramatically reduced because of COVID-19, which then-8-year-old Clayton understood, it was still a good crowd, one that was very engaged, according to Treece. It was even almost magical, he said, that he could talk to his son without much background noise and not wait in line for the bathroom or concessions.
“I took a picture with my cellphone that probably deserves to be framed that I frequently make the header of my Twitter account,” Treece said. “It’s just one of those games where if you’re not there, it’s exciting, but I think it’s more exciting to experience it in person. He still talks about that game today.”
Clayton also went to the Tennessee game in 2021 and came back “disgruntled.”
His sons won’t experience the era he experienced when he went to Missouri, which was the time of Corby Jones at quarterback and Brock Olivo at running back, but Treece bought season tickets the day Eli Drinkwitz became Missouri’s coach.
@Down4Mizzou
Daizohn Kelly, who operates “M-I-Z420” on Twitter, was likely born closer to MU than anyone else in this story. He was born at Boone County Hospital and went to his first Missouri game at 5 years old.
“I’ve just supported them since,” Kelly said, “even when I left and was living deep in Georgia, around Georgia fans when we first entered the SEC.”
Kelly is active on Twitter in large part because he’s used to being surrounded by enemy fans. He wanted to find a community to talk about the Tigers with. He also donates to NIL initiatives, in addition to buying shirts, such as a Harrison Mevis shirt and an Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shirt, from 573 Tees and Horns Down Shop.
Being born into a military family, Kelly moved around a lot as a kid. He joined the military himself, serving in the Marine Corps for five years as a combat photographer.
“We’d just get attached to different units,” Kelly said. “The Marine Corps has a whole branch where we take video, photo and do digital illustrations and things like that for the Marine Corps. You know, document what is going on on the battlefield, document different things that we do.”
Kelly lives in California now, but that’s nowhere near the most difficult place to follow MU sports he’s been. He lived in Japan from 2009 to 2012 and remembers watching Missouri beat Oklahoma in 2010, surrounded by Oklahoma fans.
“I was just kind of quiet for most of the game,” Kelly said. “I’d celebrate whenever the Tigers did something great, but I didn’t wanna say anything until I knew for sure we were gonna win. And once we did, it was really cool, because the OU fans were like, ‘Wow, Mizzou actually finally did it.’”
Kelly is currently a case manager for homeless veterans. He helps them find housing and get their benefits registered so they can get their lives on track. He’s currently in school for psychology, with the intent to become a licensed therapist to help people with PTSD, and/or a sports psychologist.
“I’ve just always loved sports,” Kelly said. “I played sports when I was in high school. I’ve always followed football since I was little. And when you’re in the military, there’s, like, similarities between being an athlete and having to be able to do your job correctly, and all of it is kind of connected. So I like to put that together in a sense where I can help athletes or help people who have PTSD or any other mental health issues.”
@MaggieLJohnson
Sports make up a good portion of Maggie Johnson’s life. Her dad is Mark Johnson, a Missouri Hall of Fame football coach at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. She loves everything Missouri sports and is a die-hard Tigers fan, even recently hosting “Mizzou, That’s Who,” a podcast on the Kansas City Sports Network with Tucker Franklin and PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond.
Sports are not her entire life, though. Johnson, 35, was also a Missouri all-state singer in high school who sang in front of 3,000 people when she was 6 years old. These days, she’s a frequent karaoke bargoer. As recently as 2019, she and a few fellow Missouri graduates went out to Eastside Tavern after a Tigers football game.
She also loves to travel, working in China while she got her Master of Business Administration.
“I was waking up early to watch games that were played at night,” Johnson said. “That was also the year Kansas (men’s basketball) lost that national championship to Kentucky, and I was watching that at a bar in Shanghai. So it was hard to do it, but you make the sacrifices for the things you love, you know?”
Johnson would “gamecast” Missouri games in China, which is how she experienced Missouri’s first-round loss to Norfolk State in the 2012 NCAA Tournament, but even that did not break her Missouri spirit.
“I just always made it a point to stay a fan,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s family is half Ohio State, half Nebraska. The latter, her mom’s side, fuels her favorite memory as a Missouri student.
She and her uncle, a Nebraska fan, went to the first Missouri win over the Cornhuskers in 30 years, back in 2008. Chase Daniel had a day to remember as the Tigers trounced Nebraska 52-17.
“People were kind of talking smack to me at first, and then we kind of came out on the winning end,” Johnson said. “It was just a really cool experience.”
Johnson has been able to build up her Twitter account over the years, becoming part of a Mizzou Twitter group chat that sometimes even pokes fun at her for never being home but always wearing black and gold. She got on Twitter during her senior year of college, in 2009, and hasn’t looked back.
“You get to talk football on a grander scale than just Mizzou football, and that really interests me,” Johnson said. “I love college football. Like, I love Mizzou, but I love college football. I think it just keeps my interest alive.”
@dan_florie
Being a long-distance, or even medium-distance, fan can be tough, even if the distance is only a little more than three hours away.
Dan Florie, 41, is a passionate Missouri fan, but since moving to Springfield, Illinois, last year, he hasn’t been able to go to as many games as he wants. Even before that, growing up and living in Kansas City, he didn’t make the trip to Columbia consistently.
He was at a memorable one — the four-overtime game against Tennessee in 2012, Missouri’s first SEC road win after joining the conference — but he has only been to a handful of games over the years.
“I’m always wearing gear and, you know, hats and that sort of thing,” Florie said, “supporting them from a distance.”
One of those hats is special to Florie.
“It’s the one with the cartoon tiger logo,” Florie said, referring to what is commonly known as the “sailor tiger.” “They were giving (it) out at a basketball game, and I just wasn’t gonna be able to be at that game.”
Florie tweeted a comment about the hat, saying it looked cool and that he was disappointed he wouldn’t be in attendance. Someone in MU athletics, he forgets whom, asked for his address and sent him the hat.
“It just really kind of came out of nowhere,” Florie said. “Just a really cool thing for someone to do, and it’s a really cool hat. I remember seeing (former Missouri men’s basketball coach) Cuonzo Martin wearing one at one point.”
One of Florie’s earliest memories is watching the Norm Stewart years. He spent Tuesday night tweeting about the latest installment of Dennis Gates’ 4-0 start as Missouri men’s basketball coach.