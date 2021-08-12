Fall camp can be a lonely world in the special teams unit.
Missouri has three kickers and two punters on its roster this season, three of whom featured regularly in 2020.
Kicker Harrison Mevis had a stellar freshman campaign, scoring the game winner in the Battle Line rivalry game against Arkansas and a season-long 52-yard attempt against LSU, which contributed to him being put on the Lou Groza Award watch list for kickers ahead of the 2021 season. Punter Grant McKinniss, who transferred in from Kentucky prior to the 2020 season, featured in all but one game in his inaugural Tigers campaign.
The duo has spent much of fall camp in their own pod with another prominent starter, kickoff specialist Sean Koetting, and two newcomers, Luke Bauer and Jack Stonehouse. The five spend most of their time together working with special teams coordinator Erik Link on the field furthest from the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex building in a quiet corner, far from most observing eyes.
"Usually we watch (the team) for a little bit and then go do some drill work for the other half, go back and forth and just try and stay busy," McKinniss said of his unit's role. "But, yeah, we like being the hype men for the guys going at it out there."
But Thursday, the sixth practice of the final leg of preseason, all eyes were on them for the first three periods of practice.
First up was Mevis, who went 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts into a strong headwind.
Then it was McKinniss and Koetting’s turn in the spotlight. With most of the team watching on for the better part of 10 minutes, the duo booted punt after punt over the heads of a charging defense. Fielding those punts on the opposite side of the field were the likes of Mookie Cooper, Tyler Badie and Dominic Lovett — no strangers to attention at fall camp.
Practices have routinely started with some form of special teams drills, but this was the most involvement the unit had experienced at camp thus far.
But period Nos. 1, 2 and 3 passed by between a quartet of airhorn blasts. As the scoreboard struck four, the quarterbacks moved to the main field with the wide receivers. The linemen, both offensive and defensive, took position on the middle of the three fields. The punters and kickers, however, were back to the bubble where they had spent a majority of camp — back to the furthest-away field of them all, barely within sight from the entrance to the training facility.
Their time in the sun had come and gone for another day. Even as the team formed for scrimmage, some of the special teams unit continued to work separately. But eventually they all joined the sidelines and watched the rest of the team in a game situation — a game they wouldn't be part of.
After all, they can't kick and punt all day.
"I think it really just comes down to time management," McKinniss said. "Just managing how many balls you can hit in a day and when is the right time. The bulk of our work is done at the beginning of practice, but we do mix in some drills throughout just to kind of stay busy and ... work on our technique and stuff like that."
Though it can be tough to fill the time, there's more than just technique to work on.
"For me, it's more so about getting mental reps," Mevis said. "Kicking is 90% mental and 10% physical. I have a pitch count, same as a pitcher in baseball. But I'm just trying not to over-kick, really just focusing on getting those mental reps."
Patience, mental preparation and avoiding over-exertion is the goal for the unit at fall camp.
And when they're called upon in fall camp, much like during the season, they'll be there.