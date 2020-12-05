Posted inside Missouri football's team facilities are a list of “quarterback commandments.”
One of those commandments stands out to QB Connor Bazelak.
"We don't need a celebrity quarterback, we need a battlefield commander."
That’s what Bazelak did on the final drive against Arkansas as he led Missouri into field goal range, where Harrison Mevis drilled a 32-yarder as time expired to give the Tigers a wild 50-48 win at Memorial Stadium.
Since Bazelak became Missouri’s starting QB, the team is 5-1 and has rallied from two double-digit deficits, one against LSU and the other Saturday.
“You’re always as a quarterback measured on your game-winning drives,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "For him to get that one today, was pretty awesome.”
The script seemed written after Nick Bolton was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. The defensive line struggled to stop running back Trelon Smith on the ground and quarterback KJ Jefferson seemed to find receiver Treylon Burks on every key down. Smith and Burks combined for 393 total yards.
With under one minute remaining after scoring a touchdown, Arkansas went for a two-point conversion trailing by one. Jefferson lofted a pass into the back of the end zone that was tipped and dropped by Missouri senior linebacker Jamal Brooks. It fell into the hands of wide receiver Mike Woods, putting Arkansas up one as Woods raced toward the Arkansas sideline in celebration.
Brooks, who entered the game in place of Bolton, thanked Mevis after the game. But it was Mevis who told Brooks that he was grateful for him.
“He deserves it,” Mevis said. "All the seniors deserve it.”
On the Missouri sideline after the conversion, Drinkwitz told Bazelak, “Let’s go win the football game.” Trailing by one with 43 seconds left, Bazelak said he thought of the commandment as he took the huddle.
“I was just trying to stay calm as always,” Bazelak said.
He marched the offense 60 yards, going 4-of-4 on his throws all the way to the 15-yard line. He found Barrett Banister and Damon Hazelton Jr. twice each to get deep into Arkansas territory.
Drinkwitz knew that once they were inside the 30-yard line, they were in Mevis’ range. Arkansas tried icing Mevis twice, but to no avail.
“It just gives me more time to think about the kick and what to do," Mevis said. “So, advantage me.”
As he lined up the game-winning kick, Drinkwitz looked across the sideline at Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.
“When he stuck his head down, I knew we’d won it,” Drinkwitz said.
Mevis made all five of his field goals Saturday and received the game ball in the locker room. Although Drinkwitz said he would be lying if he said he didn’t have any doubts about the kick, Mevis said he knew he'd make it.
During weekday practices, Drinkwitz tries to rattle Mevis by calling him “Jano-miss-ski” in reference to fellow big-legged and now-retired NFL kicker Sebastian Janikowski. Drinkwitz also tells him now to not drink the Kool-Aid.
Mevis hasn’t, for now.
“I might be tonight,” Mevis said with a laugh.