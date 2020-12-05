With three seconds left in Saturday’s game, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz had his eyes locked on the Razorbacks’ sideline.
On the field, kicker Harrison Mevis was lining up on the right hash for the biggest kick of his freshman year. The Tigers were down one point, and a make meant more than just Mevis’ fifth field goal of the day. It meant a Missouri win.
So, as Mevis settled into place, Daniel Hawthorne let off the snap, Grant McKinniss put the hold on the ground, and Mevis split the uprights.
Drinkwitz saw none of it. Instead, his eyes were fixed on Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.
“When the ball was kicked and he’d stuck his head down, I knew we won,” Drinkwitz said.
It was just a portion of the drama and excitement that filled the latest installment of the Battle Line Rivalry as the Tigers pulled out a miraculous 50-48 walk-off win over the Hogs.
There were six lead changes — three of which happened in the fourth quarter — and three ties. Missouri put on its biggest offensive display this season, an impossible two-point conversion gave Arkansas the lead and a near-win, and, of course, Mevis’ time-expiring field goal cemented the largest fourth quarter comeback in Missouri’s program history.
However, the contest was rather dull for the first three quarters.
Missouri hopped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Arkansas managed to break away with a 27-10 scoring run and maintain a 27-20 lead heading into halftime. The Razorbacks held their lead for the bulk of the final two quarters.
The momentum seemed to shift with 7:46 to go as Missouri’s offense orchestrated an eight-play, 82-yard drive. Quarterback Connor Bazelak found graduate transfer receivers Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism for gains of 32 and 25 yards, respectively, and running backs Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie peppered in contributions on the ground, as well.
It culminated with Rountree finding the end zone. Mevis’ extra point tied the game at 40, and gone was the lead the Razorbacks had held since 3:36 in the second quarter.
From there, the Tigers continued to ride the momentum. A three-and-out on the next Arkansas drive gave Missouri the ball back, and four plays later, Badie scampered 25 yards for another touchdown.
It was his second score of the contest and it gave the Tigers their first lead, 47-40 with the point-after conversion, since the middle of the second quarter.
All Missouri needed to do was hold Arkansas on the following drive and it’d have another win. But it wouldn’t be that easy.
Behind backup quarterback KJ Jefferson — who started Saturday’s contest in place of the injured Feleipe Franks — the Razorbacks orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up four minutes of time. From 14 yards out, Jefferson found receiver Mike Woods in the end zone to put Arkansas down one.
Instead of attempting to go for the tie, Arkansas’ offense came back out to go for a 2-point conversion but called a timeout.
With 43 seconds left and a win on the line, chaos ensued.
Jefferson couldn’t find an open man. He looked around. He scrambled back and to his left. He looked again. He threw it to the back of the end zone. It was in Missouri linebacker Jamal Brooks’ hands. Until it wasn’t.
Woods, who caught the touchdown on the previous play, snatched the ball out of the air after Brooks bobbled it. The 2-point conversion was good and suddenly, Arkansas had regained the lead and the momentum with less than a minute to go.
“Obviously, we had to be composed, especially after that play happened,” senior safety Joshuah Bledsoe said. “We was just like, ‘It’s over with. We’ve got (43) seconds left. Let the offense go do what they do.’”
With 75 yards to the end zone and three timeouts left, Missouri had a tough task ahead. However, much like he has all year, Bazelak remained calm and cool.
Fourteen yards to Hazelton. Eighteen yards to Barrett Banister. Timeout Missouri and 26 seconds to go.
“I saw a quarterback who’s in complete control, poised in every moment and every situation,” Chism said of Bazelak’s final drive. “He’s the leader of our offense and we go as he goes ... just to have a quarterback with that confidence, it really gives you a belief that no matter what situation that you’re in, he’s going to lead us to victory.”
At the Razorbacks’ 38-yard line, Bazelak continued pushing, with completions of 12 and 10 yards that helped get Missouri to its opponent’s 17-yard line. After a 2-yard run from Badie, the Tigers were in field goal range with three seconds left.
On came Mevis, who’s been automatic all year. He came into Saturday 16-of-19 on field goal attempts, but could the freshman handle such a daunting task?
Missouri called a timeout ahead of the kick and so did Pittman, who called two of his own in an attempt to ice Mevis. The freshman said he knew the icing attempt was coming, but it certainly didn’t rattle him.
Mevis had arguably the best performance of any Tiger on Saturday. He finished the day 5-of-5 on field goals with makes from 50, 41 and 37 yards.
As a unit, Missouri exploded offensively. The Tigers finished with 653 total yards of offense — 294 yards rushing and 273 passing. They averaged 7.5 yards a play.
Bazelak finished the day with 380 yards through the air, and Chism emerged as his primary receiver, tallying 113 yards on six catches.
Rountree and Badie were the Tigers’ primary point-scorers. They finished the day with a combined 264 yards rushing while amassing five touchdowns.
“Larry’s the heart and soul of this offense and he’s just amazing,” Bazelak said. “When he runs well and the offensive line blocks well, it opens up the pass game, which then opens back up their own game, and then we’re clicking on all cylinders.
Drinkwitz said postgame that Badie’s demeanor on the sidelines is almost better than his on-field performance.
“It’s hard on a player, especially when you’re as good as Tyler is, not to be in the game all the time,” Drinkwitz said. “And then when you’re called on, have to do something special, and I’m just so proud of him.”
Defensively, the Tigers didn’t seem to have an answer for the Razorbacks, especially running back Trelon Smith and receiver Treylon Burks. Burks finished with 220 yards of total offense and a touchdown while Smith had 173 yards of total offense and three rushing touchdowns.
The Missouri defense was also down a crucial player for the second half of Saturday’s matchup as Nick Bolton was called and ejected for targeting with 2:10 left in the first half. Drinkwitz said he thought the officials made the right call.
The call on Bolton, who laid out receiver J.D. White on a pass over the middle, was met with a slew of boos and fervor as it appeared the junior linebacker had led with the shoulder to break up the pass. He left the game with four total tackles.
“There was no intent to harm by Nick, he just got caught in that scenario,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s just some adversity. That’s all it is, and so we have to face it and handle it. And, you know, we’re gonna be without Nick at some point in our future, and we’re gonna have to have somebody step up and play and somebody else did.”
Brooks and Chad Bailey replaced Bolton. They finished with a combined eight tackles and one pass breakup.
Saturday’s win puts the Tigers at 5-3 on the season, meaning at worst, Missouri could finish 5-5 on the season. When asked about knowing he wouldn’t finish with a losing season Saturday, Drinkwitz took a long pause, saying he hadn’t thought about it much, but that it was “pretty cool” to know.
“I know Mizzou nation is getting excited about what we’re doing,” Drinkwitz said. “Recruits are taking notice, and we’re not done yet.”
Missouri’s next game will be next Saturday in Columbia against No. 11 Georgia.