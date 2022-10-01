Everyone in Missouri’s student section Saturday night will remember when they knew it went in.
Maybe they knew right off the foot, somehow. Maybe they saw the ball disappear for a split second behind the upright closest to them. If they’re being honest, they probably didn’t know until they saw the fans sitting in front of the Rock M go absolutely nuts.
In any case, when they realized Harrison Mevis made a 56-yard field goal, his fifth field goal of the night against Georgia, they erupted. A sea of yellow pompoms shook and bobbed up and down as students jumped. Memorial Stadium, particularly the northeast corner, was rocking, and even in a loss, Mevis had a bounce-back game to remember.
Mevis made five field goals on five attempts Saturday night, and it was almost enough to knock off the No. 1 team in the country. Connecting from 41, 49, 22, 52 and 56, the third-year kicker put any concerns fans may have had about him losing his touch to rest. He tied a career-high for field goals made in a game and set a Missouri record with four field goals made from 40 yards or more.
Mevis’ field goal percentage improved from 62.5 to 76.9. Three field goals — all missed in the previous two games, including the would-be game-winner against Auburn — were as many as Mevis had missed in either of his previous two seasons.
The preseason second-team All-American always had his coach’s full confidence.
“He’s a stud,” Drinkwitz said. “Nobody doubted him.”
Self-inflicted mistakes strike again
Cody Schrader went 63 yards, tackled at the 1-yard line. Missouri led 13-3 at the time. All the Tigers had to do was gain 1 yard and they had a chance to blow the game wide open, to put the previously unbeatable Bulldogs on the ropes.
And … false start, 1-yard run, 1-yard run, incomplete pass.
It was an all-too-familiar sight for Missouri, as the Tigers once again couldn’t get out of their own way on offense. After the game, Drinkwitz complimented the way his team battled, as well as Mevis, but he lamented self-inflicted wounds on offense that continue to haunt the team.
“They’re killing us right now,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re not meaning to, but you’ve gotta take it off the tape.”
The failure to score on first-and-goal from the 1 was one of two major swings in the game that Missouri penalties caused. The second came with a 22-19 Tigers lead in the fourth quarter, when Brady Cook connected with Barrett Banister on third down. The Tigers needed 7 yards and they got 9, and they had apparently extended a drive that they in all likelihood needed points on.
However, yellow laundry lay in the backfield. Mitchell Walters, who was also responsible for the false start at the goal line, committed an illegal hands to the face penalty. Faced with third-and-22, Missouri ran a quick screen for 1 yard and punted.
The Tigers lost the lead on the ensuing drive and ran three offensive plays for the rest of the game.
“You guys can obviously see my emotions were pretty high on that,” Banister said. “We got called for a flag, and it put us in a tough spot with a third and long there. … It happens. It sucks. Trying to make a play, didn’t get it.”
Blake Baker shows out
In addition to having his players fired up and ready to go, Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker schemed pressure on creative blitz packages all evening.
The Tigers managed two sacks — one from Trajan Jeffcoat and one from Darius Robinson — but they hit Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett seven times. Bennett said after the game that he was “hurtin’,” and much of the credit for that goes to Baker’s sending rushers that came free.
“He’s giving us the best opportunity to go make a play,” defensive end Isaiah McGuire said.
One play stood out in particular: on third-and-10 from Missouri’s 23, Baker sent the house. He called a zero blitz, leaving every Missouri cover man one-on-one with a Georgia receiver. A rusher had a free shot at Bennett, who to his hot read, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, on the left sideline.
Rosemy-Jacksaint didn’t have a chance, as Kris Abrams-Draine was all over him and knocked the ball away.
“I think him calling those coverages gives us confidence, him believing in us,” safety Joseph Charleston said. “And then I think when we go out there and execute it, it gives him confidence to call that more.”
Lovett dominates but leaves with injury
At one point in the game, Dominic Lovett had 84 yards from scrimmage while the rest of the Tigers had 18. On a field with 11 top-tier athletes in red and black, Lovett’s shiftiness, speed and, most notably, explosiveness, stood out.
Lovett picked up Missouri’s first first down of the game on a slant route from the slot, when he caught it and shot upfield for a gain of 13. He set up Missouri’s lone touchdown, getting open after Cook extended the play by rolling right and making a 36-yard catch down the right sideline.
Lovett’s rapport with Cook is entirely unmatched on Missouri’s roster, which is why it hurt the Tigers’ offense so much that he couldn’t play almost all of the second half with an injury.
“A lot,” Drinkwitz said when asked how much Lovett’s absence hurt. “He was doing everything he could to go.”
Drinkwitz referenced Tua Tagovailoa’s head injuries this week when he talked about the decision to hold Lovett out.
“As we learned this week, you have to protect the players from themselves,” Drinkwitz said.
Quick hits
- Missouri got the ball with 4:03 to go, at its own 25, needing four points to win the game. Cook threw three passes. None were catchable. Missouri punted, and it didn’t get the ball back.
- Drinkwitz and McGuire dismissed the idea that the Tigers’ defense was gassed at the end of the game, giving up two touchdowns and a drive that ran out the clock after stonewalling the Bulldogs all night. Georgia is a really good team and given enough chances, they were bound to break through eventually.
- Missouri fans did not appreciate some non-calls that they felt like the refs should have made in the second half, and on a couple, it looked like it was hard to disagree with them. Drinkwitz was irate after Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo held Luther Burden III and didn’t draw a flag, and video showed that Rosemy-Jacksaint flinched before the Bulldogs’ fourth-down conversion.
- The night didn’t end with a celebration, but if a room full of 100 students were told Saturday morning that they’d still be at the game in the fourth quarter, all 100 would be stunned. Missouri playing a one-score game with Georgia shouldn’t be viewed as a disappointing loss; it should be viewed as a step in the right direction.
- On that note, at 2-3, Missouri needs to win four of its seven games to make a bowl game. Two of them, one would think, have to be Vanderbilt and New Mexico State. That means the Tigers need to win two of the following five games: at Florida, at South Carolina, Kentucky, at Tennessee, Arkansas. The task at hand hasn’t changed since this morning, but the confidence Missouri can do it has.
- Very few people who live in Columbia are happy right now, and all of them work at Harpo’s Bar & Grill. They dodged a bullet tonight.