Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was among 30 players named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced in a news release Wednesday.
In his first two seasons as a Tiger, Mevis was a semifinalist for the award but fell short of appearing on the three-man shortlist of finalists.
Mevis has made 40 of his 45 field-goal attempts during his Missouri career and has never missed on 69 PAT attempts.
The Warsaw, Indiana, product’s career-long field goal clocks in at 56 yards, which came as time expired against Boston College on Sept. 25, sending the game into overtime.
Among the other 29 kickers on the list is last season’s Groza Award winner, Jake Moody, a four-year starter at Michigan; and 2018 winner Andre Szmyt, a redshirt senior at Syracuse.
Three other SEC kickers were named to the list — Cam Little (Arkansas), Jack Podlesny (Georgia) and Will Reichard (Alabama).
Mevis and Missouri will begin their 2022 campaign against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium.