Harrison Mevis sits on the sidelines (copy)

Harrison Mevis sits on the sidelines on March 19 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Missouri kicker was named on the Lou Groza Award Watch List on Wednesday.

 Kate Trabalka/Missourian

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was among 30 players named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced in a news release Wednesday.

In his first two seasons as a Tiger, Mevis was a semifinalist for the award but fell short of appearing on the three-man shortlist of finalists.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you