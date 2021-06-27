Michael Sam reflects on career, LGBTQ progress in sports

Former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam grew up in Galveston, Texas, and began playing football in middle school. As a fan of University of Texas football, he saw many of his idols get selected in the NFL Draft. That was a dream that became reality for Sam when he finished his college career.
“When Vince Young got drafted, that was probably the first draft I really remembered,” Sam said in an interview with the Missourian. “I just never thought I would be there one day, a part of that process, and sure enough, it was a blessing.”
There was another detail of the moment that Sam hadn’t foreseen during his childhood.
“At that time, I didn’t think I would be kissing a guy,” Sam said with a laugh. “That’s funny, it’s just how life works.”
When Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Carl Nassib came out Monday, he became the first openly gay player to be on an active roster in the NFL. Sam, who was the first openly gay player ever selected in the NFL Draft, said it is a sign that inclusivity for LGBTQ players in the league is improving.
Still, he said, there is a long way to go.
“Carl (Nassib) is the next big step,” Sam said. “The organization needs to be better allies, they need to do more community outreach and make sure that it’s OK to be who you are. They need to stop the bullying within the locker room.”
There are a variety of reasons why players can be anxious about coming out. Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of Outsports, a website that specializes in LGBTQ sports coverage, said that discussions of LGBTQ athletes often don’t include acceptance. He said one of the main reasons more athletes don’t come out is the talk about how difficult being out in sports would be.
“We keep telling them that life is going to be difficult, we keep telling them they’re going to be rejected by their teammates, we keep telling them that there’s a reason to be afraid,” Zeigler said. “Acceptance isn’t 100%, I don’t want to paint some picture that doesn’t exist, but acceptance in sports is a lot stronger than we give sports credit for.”
Sam came out to his team during his senior season at MU before coming out publicly later in 2014. He received a lot of support from the community, but he also faced backlash.
He recalled the support he saw from the university community when the Westboro Baptist Church came to protest against him. Thousands of MU students and members of the Columbia community lined up on the snow-covered sidewalks to keep him from seeing the members of the church.
“It was the most beautiful thing,” Sam said. “You don’t understand how much hate I was getting from that, and to see that was just truly amazing. It was very powerful.”
Sam came out to his team earlier in the season. He said they supported him after he came out just as much as they did before.
“It was just as much of the support they had given me throughout my career at Mizzou,” Sam said. “Nothing really changed.”
Talk in the locker room is another potential reason why players are hesitant to come out. Zeigler said that the casual use of homophobic slurs in conversation and un-inclusive conversations can make the atmosphere unwelcoming. That, Zeigler said, makes it difficult for players to come out.
“I think that this constant drumbeat that it’s hard to be out in sports makes it hard to come out,” Zeigler said. “That kind of language, that kind of heteronormativity, the constant reinforcement that everybody in the space is straight, I think that’s the other component.”
Sam brought up Ryan O’Callaghan, a former offensive tackle for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs who came out after his retirement, as an example of how the “bullying in the locker room” takes a toll on LGBTQ players. O’Callaghan wrote a book about his time in the league titled My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me and Ended Up Saving My Life.
“(O’Callaghan) said there was a lot of talk around the locker room that made him feel scared, so uncomfortable coming out,” Sam said. “He had suicidal thoughts. This is the real deal, and it can get really scary for people.”
Sam said that the NFL should offer better support to its players. He retired after a stint in the Canadian Football League and was felt alone in dealing with depression and mental health issues.
“The NFL needs to have a better support group,” Sam said. “Once I was done with the NFL, I felt like — maybe I wasn’t paying attention to the tools that they had — or maybe they didn’t vocalize the tools, but it wasn’t available for me.
“They need to do a better job. We all do.”
Two other male professional athletes came out around the same time as Sam. Former professional basketball player Jason Collins and former professional soccer player Robbie Rogers both came out, the former being the first active openly gay male professional athlete in the U.S. Zeigler said that those three coming out made a positive impact on the sports community and opened a door for other athletes to come out.
“I think they paved the way for college athletes, high school athletes and professional athletes ever since (they came out),” Zeigler said. “They represented seeing the possibility of acceptance, and that is so important for our community.”
Nassib’s announcement came during Pride Month, as the LGBTQ community celebrates how far it’s come and looks forward to how it can address current inequities. For example, 33 states have introduced legislation which would restrict transgender women from competing in sporting events with other women.
As those bills are debated in state legislatures, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics next month in Tokyo, and Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama came out as transgender Monday.
Missouri has introduced six bills on the matter, which is tied for the most with Texas and West Virginia.
Sam is viewed by many as someone who broke down a barrier for the LGBTQ community by being the first out player to be drafted. He says he owes that to the people who made history for the LGBTQ community that advocated for decades before he heard his name called at the NFL Draft.
“Someone paved the way for me,” Sam said. “Me coming out, just doing it will pave the way for other people, but I owe it to the ones who came before. … It wasn’t just me, there was a lot of people who were paving the way.”
Athletes and other people of prominence that come out are often labeled as inspirations. Nassib had the most-sold jersey in the league Monday and Tuesday on Fanatics. Both he and Yokoyama were commended by President Joe Biden on Twitter.
Sam said that it’s important to remember that he and other open members of the LGTBQ community are ordinary people and should be treated as such.
“People just need to understand one thing — I am just another human being,” Sam said. “I still live my life, still do what I need to do. … If that gives some inspiration to people, then by all means, I’ll take it. I’ll tip my hat and continue on walking.”