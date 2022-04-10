Seven years following his last professional snap, former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam is returning to football. The 32 year old is staffed as a defensive line assistant coach for the Barcelona Dragons.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity joining the Barcelona Dragons organization," Sam said in a news release. "I want to thank GM Bart Iaccarino, HC Andrew Weidinger, and the Barcelona team. I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the European League."
Sam said via Twitter that he will take what he learned from "the best D-line coach in college football" Craig Kuligowski, MU's defensive line coach from 2001-2015, and instill it into the Dragons' defensive plans.
Sam left Missouri an All-American, the 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a 2013 first-team All-SEC honoree. On top of NCAA awards, Sam won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2014 ESPYS prior to becoming the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL.