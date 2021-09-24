{p dir=”ltr”}Under the leadership of Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri football has won just one game on the road: a 17-10 victory against South Carolina.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Tigers have lost their four other road games — against Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi State in 2020 and Kentucky in 2021 — by a combined score of 162-89.
{p dir=”ltr”}Speaking to media Tuesday, Drinkwitz wasn’t sure if the road record was a trend or a result of extraneous circumstances in the 2020.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I’d have to go back and kind of take a broader look,” he said. “I think last year kind of put some stuff out of my mind just relative to the experience of COVID and some of the people you traveled with and all the different stuff. I think this is more of a litmus test now, this game, compared to what we did against Kentucky and then I think we’ll have two more going, so it’ll be a better indication of where we’re at on the road.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Missouri (2-1) now faces its furthest road trip during Drinkwitz’s time at the helm as it travels to Boston College (3-0) for the first meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., the second of three consecutive morning start times for MU.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Eagles received votes in both the AP Top 25 (nine votes) and USA Today Coaches Poll (27 votes) in Week 4. BC has yet to play an Atlantic Coast Conference game this season, but has outscored its first three opponents 124-31.
{p dir=”ltr”}Jeff Hafley, like Drinkwitz, is in his second year as head coach at BC. He coached the Eagles to a 6-5 finish in 2020, the most wins that year for a first-year coach. Previously, Hafley served as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the 2019 Big Ten championship and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
{p dir=”ltr”}Though there are certainly similarities between Hafley and Drinkwitz, who’s served as an offensive coordinator previously, the MU coach hasn’t been thinking about the common ties between him and his opponent.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I haven’t put any thought into that part of it,” Drinkwitz said. “I guess it would be a good litmus test for us to see where we’re at compared to them, relative to ‘Are we on track?’ I guess, but I haven’t put any thought into it. I’m really more concerned about where I believe that we’re on track and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Missouri’s starting offense lit up the scoreboard early against SEMO as running back Tyler Badie scored in the opening three minutes. Both he and quarterback Connor Bazelak appear in the top 20 in the FBS for separate categories — Badie is No. 13 for total rushing yards, and Bazelak is No. 15 for total passing yards.
{p dir=”ltr”}One area — literally — the MU offense has particularly excelled is the red zone. The Tigers have had 10 red zone scoring attempts across three games and have earned points on each one.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I don’t think there’s anything magically in the scheme that’s real good,” Drinkwitz said. “I think our guys are just making plays.”
{p dir=”ltr”}But while Badie has been tearing up the field for Missouri, opposing offenses have been doing the same — or worse in Kentucky’s case — to the Tigers. MU is currently No. 126 among all FBS teams in rushing defense. Its defense has given up 508 total yards on the ground, and opponents average 254 yards rushing.
{p dir=”ltr”}It’s a reputation Missouri’s defensive players are ready to let go of.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I’m just really excited to shut everybody up,” safety Martez Manuel said. “It’s so annoying to get on Twitter, to get on anything.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Boston’s offensive scheme will likely capitalize on this and follow Kentucky’s lead running Missouri’s defense into the ground. The Wildcats put up 340 yards rushing against the Tigers on Sept. 11.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I would expect (BC’s run offense) to be very similar,” Drinkwitz said. “We struggled with it, so I would anticipate they’re gonna copy exactly what Kentucky did against us and see if we fixed it. That’s what I would do.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The key to Boston College’s strong rushing offense, of course, is its offensive line. BC’s front five average 310.6 pounds and are all 6-foot-3 or taller with strong resumes. Comparatively, Missouri’s defensive line averages 282 pounds.
{p dir=”ltr”}“What makes them go is their five offensive linemen up front,” Drinkwitz said. “All of them have multiple starts. Their tackles have 39 and 27 starts between ‘em. I think their left guard, the [Zion] Johnson young man, is their best player up front and does a tremendous job, and then the (Alec) Lindstorm young man, 15 starts at center, provides a lot of solidarity for them with their offense.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Boston is currently without its first-string quarterback Phil Jurkovec after he injured his hand during the opening drive of the Eagles’ Week 2 game against UMass. He underwent surgery Sept. 13 and will likely miss the remainder of the season.
{p dir=”ltr”}Dennis Grosel, a graduate student who’s been at BC his entire collegiate career, and possibly redshirt sophomore Daelen Menard will be under center against Missouri. Grosel has appeared in all three games this season for the Eagles, scoring twice through the air and twice on the ground. He’s thrown for a total 302 yards and has one interception.