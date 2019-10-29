Through athletic director Jim Sterk, Mizzou Athletics applauded the NCAA Board of Governors’ unanimous vote Tuesday to begin the process to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
The vote means the Board of Governors is directing the three NCAA divisions to “immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century,” according to a release from the NCAA.
Sterk responded to the vote in a statement Tuesday.
“I believe that today’s action by the NCAA Board of Governors is another positive step forward in helping bring NCAA legislation into the 21st century to further benefit all student-athletes,” Sterk said. “I know that our student-athletes are grateful for the support they currently receive from Mizzou, and hopefully this will open the door for further opportunities to expand on that while preserving the collegiate model as we know it. Now that the NCAA Board of Governors has established the parameters, I am optimistic that we can come together in the near future to establish a fair and equitable plan that will benefit all student-athletes.”
After California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the “Fair Pay to Play Act” on Oct. 1, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant spoke in favor of collegiate athletes being able to profit from their likenesses.
“It was going to happen eventually,” Bryant said on Oct. 1. “It’s good to see that now guys can get a little bit of money. We’ll see how it goes from there.”