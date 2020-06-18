The name Shemar Pearl might ring a bell for Missouri football fans.
Before signing to play football for Garden City Community College in 2019, Pearl was committed to Missouri for more than three months.
After one season, he’s set to come back to Columbia.
On a zoom call Wednesday afternoon, coach Eliah Drinkwitz noted that the team hadn’t had a commitment in more than a week and said “we’re going to go to work on that.”
Pearl is the 12th commitment and second defensive end of Drinkwitz’s 2021 class. He joins 4-star commit and the Tigers’ highest ranked recruit Travion Ford as edge rushers joining the team.
He chose Missouri over Baylor, Texas Tech and South Carolina, and in high school, had offers from Alabama and Georgia, among others.
Listed as 6-foot-5 235 pounds, Pearl was unranked on recruiting sites Rivals and 247sports, but was a 3-star recruit out of high school.
At Garden City, the Plano, Texas product had two sacks and seven tackles for loss during the Broncbusters’ 8-3 season.
Linebacker recruit Dameon Wilson is the next commit to watch for as he is set to announce his decision Saturday. He holds other offers from North Carolina, N.C. State, Kentucky, among others.