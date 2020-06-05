Missouri picked up its fourth cornerback commitment for the 2021 class after Zxaequan Reeves announced he would join the Tigers on Friday.

He is the 11th commit for the Tigers and joins fellow cornerback Davion Sistrunk as Florida products headed to Missouri. With junior Jarvis Ware and senior Adam Sparks set to leave in the next few years, the Tigers are reloading on defensive backs for the future.

Reeves chose the Tigers over offers from Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts, among others. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back is unranked according to 247sports and is a 3-star on Rivals.

Later in the afternoon, Missouri lost out on junior college transfer Isaiah Coe. He had the Tigers in his top five schools, but chose to attend Oklahoma.

Raheim Sanders, a top 400 player in the class of 2021 according to 247sports, is the next recruit to keep an eye on for Missouri. He has the Tigers in his top five along with Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

He will announce his commitment Monday via Instagram.

  Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism

