A little more than one hour after Missouri wrapped up its second scrimmage of fall camp, Eliah Drinkwitz picked up commitment No. 19 in the 2021 class, from Kyran Montgomery.

Montgomery — a four-star, top-300 recruit on Rivals and three-star defensive end according to 247Sports — chose Missouri over offers from Minnesota, Florida State and Arizona State, among others.

The Indianapolis product is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches. He missed part of summer camp because of shoulder surgery but saw action Aug. 21, Rivals reported earlier this month. Last season, he recorded 99 tackles, 22 for loss, and five sacks. Montgomery, a two-sport athlete, announced his Missouri offer via Twitter on Jan. 27.

Montgomery is the sixth defensive lineman committed for the class, joining Shemar Pearl, Travion Ford, Jonathan Jones, Daniel Robledo and Mekhi Wingo. He is also the 13th commit from outside the state of Missouri and the second prospect in the 2021 class from Indianapolis, joining cornerback Daylan Carnell.

Missouri’s class now ranks No. 19 in the country according to Rivals, with four four-star commits and 15 three-stars. That ranks seventh in the Southeastern Conference.

