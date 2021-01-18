Missouri added a possible replacement for All-American Nick Bolton on Monday with the commitment of former Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge.
"(I'd) like to thank the coaches (and) fans that have reached out to me since I’ve entered the transfer portal," Alldredge tweeted Monday. "At this time though I am ecstatic to announce that I have received an offer and will be committing to play for the Mizzou Tigers."
Alldredge will be eligible to play immediately next season as a graduate transfer. Bolton declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after two straight All-SEC seasons at Missouri.
Alldredge was the Owls' team MVP in 2019 and was a two-time All-Conference USA selection. Alldredge had 214 tackles, 28½ tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended in 30 games for Rice after transferring from Los Angeles Pierce College.
With the addition of Alldredge, the Tigers are slated to have 13 linebackers on next season's roster, including freshmen Dameon Wilson and Zachary Lovett, who signed their letters of intent during the December early signing period.