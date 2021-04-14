Tristan Wilson, a three-star offensive guard from Lebanon, Missouri, announced his commitment to Missouri football Wednesday.
Wilson is the seventh player overall and the second offensive lineman to join the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class. He joins four-stars Sam Horn and Ja’Marion Wayne, among others.
Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Arizona State and others also made offers to Wilson, who is the No. 18 player in the state and No. 25 offensive guard in the country.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has made in-state recruiting a priority during his time at MU. The Tigers staff is working to visit every high school football program in the state April 12-16, having already made it to 83 of the 107 counties with football teams.