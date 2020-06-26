Heading into spring practice, special teams were a major question.
With the loss of Tucker McCann, the Missouri placekicker for the past four years and punter in 2019, the team needed to find a replacement.
Freshman Harrison Mevis, redshirt freshman Aaron Rodriguez, redshirt freshman Logan Brock, redshirt junior Sean Koetting and redshirt sophomore Josh Dodge are all candidates to handle the kicking and punting duties.
Friday, Missouri added another potential candidate in Kentucky transfer Grant McKinniss. McKinniss handled kickoffs for the Wildcats and was the holder on field goals for the past two seasons.
Before redshirting in 2017, he was the team’s punter for his freshman season. He will square off against his former school October 24 in Columbia.