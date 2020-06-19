After a slow two weeks on the recruiting front, Missouri has added its second commit in as many days.

Zachary Lovett, a 3-star linebacker from Rockledge, Florida, is the 13th commit for the Tigers in the 2021 class. He chose Missouri over offers from Miami, West Virginia and Kansas, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound recruit is the first linebacker in Eliah Drinkwitz’s class. As a junior last year, he recorded 93 tackles, 15 of those for a loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery, according to 247sports.

The class now ranks No. 32 in the nation and eighth in the Southeastern Conference according to Rivals.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.