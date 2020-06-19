After a slow two weeks on the recruiting front, Missouri has added its second commit in as many days.
Zachary Lovett, a 3-star linebacker from Rockledge, Florida, is the 13th commit for the Tigers in the 2021 class. He chose Missouri over offers from Miami, West Virginia and Kansas, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound recruit is the first linebacker in Eliah Drinkwitz’s class. As a junior last year, he recorded 93 tackles, 15 of those for a loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery, according to 247sports.
The class now ranks No. 32 in the nation and eighth in the Southeastern Conference according to Rivals.