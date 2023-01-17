Dylan Laible

Dylan Laible

 Courtesy of Hutchinson CC Athletics

Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account.

Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

