Missouri football announced three additions to its coaching staff Tuesday morning: Aaron Fletcher as defensive backs coach, Ryan Russell as director of performance and Brett Whiteside as chief recruiting officer.
Fletcher, 43, was previously cornerbacks coach at the University of Tulsa. He replaces David Gibbs, who left Missouri to become co-defensive coordinator at the University of Central Florida last week.
Fletcher will take over a depleted Tigers secondary that’s losing two starting safeties from 2020 in Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe.
Russell and Whiteside both worked with Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at Arkansas State in 2012 when Drinkwitzwas in charge of the running backs. Russell was the director of athletic performance and Whiteside was the director of player personnel. Both come most recently from Auburn. They worked for former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, whom Drinkwitz has coached with on two occasions.
Drinkwitz was a quality control assistant at Auburn when Malzahn was offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011. The two then left for Arkansas State the next season when Malzahn got his first head coaching job.
“Ryan Russell and Brett Whiteside are two of the most-respected individuals within their respective areas in all of college football, and I am thrilled that they are joining our staff,” Drinkwitz said in a release. “Having worked in the SEC for nearly two decades, they know what it takes to compete and win at the highest level in this conference, and they will make an immediate impact in every area of our program.”