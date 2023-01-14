Dennis Jackson

Mississippi wide receiver Dannis Jackson (5) evades a tackle attempt by Liberty safety Cedric Stone (23) on his way to a 40-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14.

 Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account.

The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

