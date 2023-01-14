Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account.
The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account.
The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Jackson didn’t play in 2022 after entering the transfer portal just before the start of the season. In his last season of action in 2021, the junior tallied 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson is the second transfer wideout to come to Columbia this offseason. Former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease Jr. committed in December.
He will look to find his place in new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s offense among returning receivers Luther Burden, Mookie Cooper, Mekhi Miller and others.
Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining.
Defensive end Joe Moore III, the son of former Tigers running back Joe Moore Jr., committed to his father’s alma mater Saturday.
(tncms-inline)1614359258681999360[1](/tncms-inline)
Moore transfers from Arizona State, where he spent three seasons. He appeared in 12 games for the Sun Devils in 2022, recording 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Moore announced a commitment to Washington in December but flipped to MU this weekend. With three years of college ball under his belt, Moore comes to Columbia as one of the more experienced defensive ends on the roster.
The Tigers are losing defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman to the NFL Draft as well as Trajan Jeffcoat to the transfer portal.
Former Florida State defensive back Sidney Williams capped off MU’s transfer portal activity Saturday night as the redshirt sophomore announced his commitment on Twitter.
The Mobile, Alabama native spent three seasons with the Seminoles, totaling 66 tackles and an interception across 25 games.
Williams was a three-star recruit out of Vigor High School where he won a state championship in 2018.
Javon Foster, MU’s starting left tackle for the last two seasons, announced his return to the Tigers for a sixth and final season on Saturday via Twitter.
(tncms-inline)1614344707521363974[3](/tncms-inline)
Foster, a captain in 2022, will continue to provide leadership for an offensive line group that struggled throughout last year’s campaign.
MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.