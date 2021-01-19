Missouri football got another addition to its 2021 recruting class Tuesday with the commitment of center Isaac Zatechka.
Zatechka was named to All-Nebraska teams by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star after his senior season at Elkhorn South. He was a three-year starter on the offensive line and had scholarship offers from Missouri Western, University of Minnesota Mankato and Montana State, amoung others. He also had preffered walk on offers at Kansas State and Nebraska.
Zatechka's younger sister is a Missouri volleyball commit for the class of 2022.