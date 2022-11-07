Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday.
It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia.
New Mexico State (3-5) comes into a matchup with Lamar this week as winners of two in a row after a 1-5 start. The Aggies have played two games against Power Five opponents — Minnesota and Wisconsin — and lost by a combined score of 104-7.
Pending the result of Missouri’s game at Tennessee, the Tigers could come into their game against New Mexico State needing a win to stay alive for guaranteed bowl eligibility.
Davion Sistrunk to transfer
Missouri cornerback Davion Sistrunk announced Monday on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal.
The redshirt freshman played in one game over the past two seasons, against Southeast Missouri State in 2021. He was suspended, per coach Eli Drinkwitz, for undisclosed reasons, along with fellow cornerback LJ Hewitt. Hewitt entered the transfer portal Oct. 27.
Sistrunk’s teammate in the cornerback room, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., quote-tweeted Sistrunk’s transfer announcement with a face-palm emoji, saying, “praying for u family you go be straight.”
The Tigers’ cornerback depth chart is still in good shape with Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine as starters, Dreyden Norwood rotating in and playing in the Tigers’ third-and-long quarters packages, and Marcus Clarke as quality depth.