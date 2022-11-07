Davion Sistrunk

DAVION SISTRUNK

Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday.

It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia.

  Twitter: @jacksoble56

