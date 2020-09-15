When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets will be available to purchase.
The athletic department announced that general admission student tickets will be sold on a single-game basis for $20. Students can sit on the Rock M hill or in sections 109, 110, 313, 314 and 315. Indicators on the hill and chair backs will mark available seats and will be in sets of two, four, six and eight.
Students will be required to wear face coverings and socially distance while at Memorial Stadium.
All tickets can be purchased online via credit or debit card during the students’ allotted time slot. The first tier goes to Missouri seniors, who can buy tickets from 8 a.m. to noon on the Monday prior to the game. Seniors, Tiger’s Lair members and previous all-sports pass members will have the next slot, from noon until 5 p.m. that same day. For each of those groups, 250 tickets will be allotted. At least 500 will be allotted for all other Missouri students to purchase starting Tuesday until kickoff. Tickets cannot be charged on to student accounts, and season ticket passes will be refunded.
The athletic department’s release said that while capacity will be limited, the student section will still make up 10-11% of the seating configuration.
In order to request accessible seating, students must purchase their tickets and then email the ticketing office for seats in an accessible seating area.
Volleyball and soccer tickets are free, and capacity is still being determined for those home games.